newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Basketball

Collin's Corner: Basketball recruiting notes (5/26/21)

By Collin Kennedy
Posted by 
247Sports
247Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCollin Kennedy shares the latest on the basketball recruiting trail and transfer portal for Porter Moser and the Oklahoma Sooners.

247sports.com
247Sports

247Sports

26K+
Followers
205K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Porter Moser
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#The Oklahoma Sooners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
Oklahoma StateUSA Today

Oklahoma's Eric Gray scares one college assistant coach

The Oklahoma Sooners completely revamped their team using the transfer portal with the additions of three Tennesee Volunteers: running back Eric Gray, offensive tackle Wanya Morris and defensive back Key Lawrence. All three were recently listed in the top 50 impactful transfers by The Athletic (subscription required). The top player...
Florida StatePosted by
247Sports

Mark Adams Reels in a Florida State Seminole

Mark Adams continues to load up on 6-foot-6 players. Since assuming Texas Tech’s head coaching position in April, he has signed KJ Allen, Adonis Arms, and Davion Warren, all of whom are 6-foot-6. Now, with the addition of Florida State transfer Sardaar Calhoun, Adams has a quartet of new 6-foot-6 players in the fold.
NFLScarlet Nation

Rattler's Time Has Come

Ready for the moment. It’s the phrase Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley used repeatedly when describing then-redshirt freshman Spencer Rattler in the 2020 season. Despite not having a spring, despite all the hiccups COVID-19 brought to football and to life, the expectations for Rattler never lessened. Everybody understood how strange...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Legendary head coach Bob Stoops dishes on Spencer Rattler

Heading into the 2021 college football season, there is plenty of buzz surrounding Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler. OU’s QB1 is already a favorite to win the Heisman Trophy after an outstanding 2020 campaign. His production garnered praise from former legendary Sooner coach, Bob Stoops. “Great release, great arm,” Bob Stoops...
NBArotoballer.com

DraftKings Daily Fantasy Basketball Picks (5/19/21): NBA DFS Lineups

Today it's the Western Conference's turn. Last night we saw Boston advance and Indiana live to fight another day as we bid adieu to Charlotte. The Lakers and Warriors are in a key playoff matchup again, only this time the winner gets the 7 seed. See what you get for dicking around? Memphis and San Antonio play a true elimination game with the winner taking on the loser of the 7-seed game.
NBAchatsports.com

Postgame Notes: Lakers 110, Pelicans 98 (5/16/21)

Lakers were able to go wire-to-wire for a 110-98 win over the Pelicans to close the regular season. LeBron James had 25 points, going 11-12 overall and 2-5 from 3. LeBron added 6 assists and 3 steals. Anthony Davis had 14 points and 5 rebounds. Dennis Schröder scored 12 points...
Oklahoma StateNBC Sports

Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler is favored to be the first overall pick in 2022

After a two-year break, the run of Oklahoma quarterbacks being the first overall pick in the NFL draft could continue. Oklahoma signal-caller Spencer Rattler is favored by the PointsBet sportsbook to hear his name called first in 2022, at +225 odds. Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield was the first overall pick in 2018, followed by Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray in 2019.
Texas StateCollege Football News

Texas State Bobcats: CFN College Football Preview 2021

College Football News Preview 2021: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Texas State season with what you need to know. Texas State Bobcats College Football Preview 2021: Offense. – The offense started to work. The Bobcat attack that struggled to get to 221 points in 2019 hit the 300...
NBArotoballer.com

FanDuel NBA DFS Lineup Picks (5/19/21): Daily Fantasy Basketball Advice

We've got a two-game Western Conference play-in slate for Wednesday. The Spurs travel to Memphis and tip-off is at 7:30 pm ET while the Warriors head to Los Angeles to face the Lakers at 10:00 pm ET. SA was 15th in pace, 22nd in defensive efficiency, and 14-22 on the road during the regular season. MEM was 8th in pace, 6th in defensive efficiency, and 18-18 at home during the regular season. Golden State was 2nd in pace, 5th in defensive efficiency, and 14-22 on the road during the regular season. Los Angeles was 16th in pace, 1st in defensive efficiency, and 21-15 at home during the regular season.
Georgia Statechatsports.com

This stat will get you excited about Georgia football QB JT Daniels

Who would have thought when J.T. Daniels transferred to Georgia from USC last spring that he would be one of the highest-graded returning quarterbacks in college football for 2021?. That’s the reality as the loaded Bulldogs prepare for a championship run that all starts with a season-opening matchup against powerhouse...
NFLPosted by
NFLDraftBible

NFL Draft Profile: Tyler Davis, Defensive Lineman, Clemson Tigers

Leinweber: Displaying a tremendous understanding of leverage, Davis gets under blockers consistently. He has great upper body strength to extend and twist, enforcing his will on opponents. In obvious passing situations, he uses his get off and close quarter quickness to stress centers laterally. Getting under blockers and driving his legs allows him to push the pocket consistently. Davis knows how to use his hands, stacking and shedding at a high rate. He keeps his frame clean after shooting gaps with his rip move.
NFLPosted by
NFLDraftBible

NFL Draft Profile: Verone McKinley III, Safety, Oregon Ducks

Ezring: While the safety position has been devalued in recent years, versatile defenders are sought-after commodities in the modern NFL. Verone McKinley III is a versatile defender who has lined up at boundary corner, nickel corner, single-high safety, two-high safety and in the box for the Ducks. The Oregon standout’s game is predicated on his intelligence. The star safety directs his teammates before and after the snap. In zone coverage, McKinley plays with outstanding route recognition, play recognition and spatial awareness. He clearly understands leverage and spacing, consistently positioning himself to obstruct throwing lanes. What’s more, the versatile defensive back boasts excellent vision and instincts to anticipate receivers’ movements and cut off their routes before they can come open. In addition to his intelligence, he mirrors the quarterback seamlessly thanks to his clean transitions, easy change of direction ability, solid lateral burst and loose hips. McKinley is at his best in underneath zones and deep halves. He typically maintains depth in deep coverage and has the click and close to thrive in robber and shallow work. In man coverage, the Oregon star is patient, physical and fluid to mirror. McKinley has the wherewithal to keep his hand in the receiver’s hip pocket while exhibiting the ability to use leverage and contact to stay in phase through sharp-breaking routes. Against the run, the do-it-all safety is willing, efficient and reliable. He typically plays the ballcarrier’s outside leg to either make the tackle or force them into traffic. When playing in the box, McKinley employs sound gap integrity.
FootballScarlet Nation

Spring breakout performers

Spring football has officially wrapped up at Oklahoma and expectations are about as high as they’ve been in Norman in quite some time. Some of that is the obvious stuff like quarterback Spencer Rattler and an ever-improving defense, but some of that optimism stems from what we saw during the course of the spring.