Orange Park, FL

Orange Park Medical Center announces $34 million expansion

By Katie Garwood
Jacksonville Daily Record
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrange Park Medical Center will build a $34 million expansion, which will bring the hospital’s bed count to 408, the fifth-largest in Northeast Florida. Expected to be completed in 2023, the expansion will add 48 private patient rooms and 20 intensive care unit beds. It also will add a 300-space parking lot.

