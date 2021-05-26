Orange Park Medical Center announces $34 million expansion

Green Cove Springs, FL – Clay County Fire Rescue is partnering with PulsePoint to empower everyday citizens to save a life from sudden cardiac arrest (SCA). Each year, more than 356,500 cardiac arrests occur outside hospitals, making it the third leading cause of death in the United States. In Clay County, more than 300 people experience SCA annually and need immediate assistance. For extremely time-sensitive emergencies like SCA, notifying nearby individuals willing to take quick life-saving action at the same time the Fire/EMS response system is initiated, is the premise behind PulsePoint. The delivery of CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) and defibrillation within moments of an SCA, can sustain life until paramedics arrive. PulsePoint works through a pair of smart phone applications, PulsePoint Respond and PulsePoint AED, that together notify nearby users of the need for help and identify the location of the nearest Automated External Defibrillator (AED). Both PulsePoint apps can be download for free on your smart phone from the App Store or Google Play.