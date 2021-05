A Moulton man and an Ottumwa woman are facing drug charges following a traffic stop on Saturday. According to court documents, around 9:09 p.m. on Saturday, May 8, Ottumwa police initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by 51 year old David Eugene Richards of Moulton for improper registration. Upon approaching the vehicle, the officer noticed the occupants making furtive movements. While writing the citation, a police dog indicated on the vehicle. A probable cause search was performed, during which numerous hypodermic needles, glass smoking devices and methamphetamine were located. Richards allegedly admitted after being read his Miranda rights that the book bag where the methamphetamine and paraphernalia were located belonged to him. Court documents also claim that the drugs and paraphernalia were also located within reach of the passenger, 31 year old Haley Jo Leonard.