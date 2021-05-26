newsbreak-logo
Watertown, MA

LETTER: Group of Parents Support Using Moxley Field as Site for Temporary High School

By Guest Writer
Watertown News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs WPS parents, We are writing in support of the proposal to build a new WHS on its current site and to use a section of Moxley Park as swing space during construction. There are many important reasons for this choice: this proposal will provide the best possible educational experience for students during construction; it will minimize the construction timeline; it will create the space needed to build a state-of-the-art, 21st Century high school for Watertown; and, it will reduce overall project costs.

