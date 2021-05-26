ARCA/CRA Super Series Releases Entry Form for the 55th Annual Redbud400

Salem, IN (May 26, 2021) – The ARCA/CRA Super Series Powered by JEGS has released the entry form for the prestigious 55th Annual Greg Hubler Automotive Group Redbud 400 Presented by Mitch Smith Auto Service and Perfecto, which will take place on Monday, July 12th at Anderson Speedway. The Redbud 400 is part of the 25th Anniversary Season Presented by Team Construction for the ARCA/CRA Super Series, which had its first ever event on April 26, 1997 at Anderson Speedway.