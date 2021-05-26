Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

ARCA/CRA Super Series Releases Entry Form for the 55th Annual Redbud400

By Gary Gasper
racestarpublications.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSalem, IN (May 26, 2021) – The ARCA/CRA Super Series Powered by JEGS has released the entry form for the prestigious 55th Annual Greg Hubler Automotive Group Redbud 400 Presented by Mitch Smith Auto Service and Perfecto, which will take place on Monday, July 12th at Anderson Speedway. The Redbud 400 is part of the 25th Anniversary Season Presented by Team Construction for the ARCA/CRA Super Series, which had its first ever event on April 26, 1997 at Anderson Speedway.

racestarpublications.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Busch
Person
Erik Jones
Person
Daniel Hemric
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cra#Arca#Race#July#Mitch Smith Auto Service#Team Construction#Cra#Cautions#Www Cra Racing Com#Releases#Feature#Laps#Pit Road#Salem#Auto#Lead
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Motorsports
News Break
Sports
Related
Charlotte, NCspeedwaymedia.com

GMS Racing ARCA Charlotte Preview

No prior starts at Charlotte Motor Speedway. ﻿2021 ARCA Menards Series Stats. Starts: 4, Best start: 4, Best finish: 4, Top 5s: 1, Top 10s: 2. Jack Wood will be pulling double duty this week at Charlotte Motor Speedway, competing in Friday night’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race in the No. 24 Silverado for GMS as well as Saturday night’s General Tire 150.
Motorsportsspeedsport.com

Armstrong Loses Anderson ARCA/CRA Victory After Tire Violation

SALEM, Ind. – Champion Racing Ass’n officials announced that Dalton Armstrong, the winner of the most recent ARCA/CRA Super Series race at Anderson Speedway, has been disqualified for an illegally altered tire. CRA officials took samples from the top three finishers at the event, sealed the samples, signed by the...
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

ARCA Menards Series Returning To Elko Speedway; Menards 250 Set For Saturday Night, July 10

After a one-year hiatus, the full-bodied stock cars of the ARCA Menards Series return to Elko Speedway on Saturday, July 10 for the Menards 250. The Eau Claire, Wisconsin-based home improvement warehouse chain, which has served as the presenting sponsor and now the entitlement sponsor of the series for the past 13 years, is based just 90 minutes east of Elko, which is located just south of the Twin Cities in central Minnesota.
MotorsportsSail World

52 Super Series Valencia Regatta cancelled

As the minimum number of teams to stage a viable, competitive event has not been realised, the first regatta of the 2021 52 Super Series, the Royal Cup 52 Super Series Valencia Mar, has been cancelled. Travel restrictions and previous commitments are contributing factors, but it seems certain the class in the Mediterranean will bounce back with 15-17 boats expected at Puerto Portals in late August.
Motorsportsdragzine.com

16th Annual NMRA/NMCA Super Bowl To Be Continued

This year ranks the 16th running of the NMRA/NMCA Super Bowl Of Street Legal Drag Racing. Scheduled over the weekend of May 15-17, 2021 as the third event of the 2021 Holley NMRA Ford Nationals drag racing series, rain proved to be the biggest obstacle for most racers and event organizers. The remaining final rounds will be contested at the next available event.
GamblingPoker News

2021 GGPoker WSOP Super Circuit Online Series

A dream came true for Austria's "NuttedDreams" as this player claimed the 13th gold ring in the WSOP Super Circuit Online Series at GGPoker after shipping Event #13: $210 Bounty 6-Max No Limit Hold'em for $25,542 in prize money plus $25,743 in bounties for a total haul of $51,285. "NuttedDreams"...
Motorsportsava360.com

Grosjean “super happy” with P7 for IndyCar Series debut

Although he was only 21st and 17th fastest in the practice sessions on Saturday, Grosjean progressed through the first round of qualifying. He looked set to make the Fast Six session, but was knocked out by Will Power in the closing seconds. Grosjean, who scored 10 podiums in his nine-year...
Motorsportssciotovalleyguardian.com

Larson wins $20,000 prize at Atomic Speedway

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Kyle Larson passed Cale Conley just past the halfway point of the 30-lap main event to win the feature event during the K-C Classic Thursday night at Atomic Speedway. Larson’s second sprint car victory of the season was worth $20,000. Hunter Schuerenberg, Conley, Lachlan Mchugh, and Paige Polyak rounded out the top five.
MotorsportsESPN

AUTO RACING: NASCAR heads west for Sonoma race

Schedule: Sunday, race, 4 p.m. (FS1) Race distance: 90 laps, 226.8 miles. Last year: Did not race (pandemic). Martin Truex Jr. won from the eighth starting position in 2019. Last race: Kyle Larson beat Hendrick Motorsports teammate and defending series champion Chase Elliott by more than 10 seconds at Charlotte for his second victory of the season.
Motorsportsspeedwaymedia.com

Ford Performance NASCAR: Sonoma and Mid-Ohio Advance

A pair of road courses in different parts of the country will host NASCAR events this weekend as the NASCAR XFINITY Series competes at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on Saturday and the NASCAR Cup Series runs at Sonoma Raceway one day later. This Week’s Schedule:. Saturday, June 5 –...
Motorsportskickinthetires.net

ARCA West Preview: 2021 General Tire 200 at Sonoma Raceway

It’s been 85 days since the ARCA Menards Series West hit the track at Phoenix. This weekend the Series returns to Sonoma Raceway for the first time since 2019. Sonoma was one of the few events from 2020 that got canceled due to the pandemic. The last race for the...
Motorsportscaswellmessenger.com

Weekend Preview: Sonoma Raceway & Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

Weekend Preview: Sonoma Raceway & Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. Martin Truex Jr. returns to Sonoma as two-time defending winner. If your name isn’t Truex, Busch or Harvick, you haven’t won a NASCAR Cup Series event at Sonoma Raceway in the past decade. NASCAR’s premier division returns to the 2.52-mile road...
Sonoma, CANapa Valley Register

Motorsports: Larson, Hendrick Racing head to Sonoma on a roll

When the Cup series lines up on the grid for this Sunday’s Toyota/SaveMart 350 at Sonoma Raceway, the pole will be awarded by a complex NASCAR formula that since last year has taken the place of traditional qualifying laps — a precaution taken to reduce exposure among drivers and crew members during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Motorsportsnbcsportsedge.com

Beaver’s Best Bets for the Save Mart 350: Denny Hamlin leads top-5s

The Toyota / Save Mart 350k at Sonoma Raceway will be the third road course Cup race of 2021 in a season that will witness a total of seven races (19%) on this track type. At the beginning of the year, we would have said that the road to the playoffs ran through the road courses. That remains to be seen.