Helene Elliott: Clippers’ playoff crisis arrives early. Can they fix it?

By HELENE ELLIOTT
Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

LOS ANGELES — Clippers guard Reggie Jackson pulled the front of his T-shirt away from his chest and held it toward the camera recording his postgame interview. The shirt's design featured a smiley face, which seemed an odd choice after a stinging loss that put the Clippers in an 0-2 hole in their first-round playoff series against Dallas. But it fit the theme for the Clippers, who insisted one after the other — and with more consistency than they showed during their 127-121 loss to the Mavericks on Tuesday — they're not worried about the deficit they so deservedly face.

