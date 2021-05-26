Local News: May 26th, 2021

Here is a look at some local news brought to you by Silver City Radio. The New Mexico Department of Health along with the Gila National Forest Service have closed NM 152 the “Geronimo Trail Scenic Byway” beginning today due to the Drummond Fire near Emory Pass. The roadway will be closed at milepost 28, “Iron Creek Campground” to milepost 40 at Kingston. Detours will be in place on NM 152 to NM 61 and US 180 or NM 152 to NM 27 and to NM 26 “Hatch Highway.” The closure is expected to last until this Saturday, May 29th. This closure is to allow firefighters to remove dead trees and brush without risk of harming passing motorists as well as firefighters working along the road and is expected to last until this Saturday, May 29th. For updated information visit: New Mexico Department of Transportation at nmroads.com or call 511.