Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Silver City, NM

Local News: May 26th, 2021

silvercityradio.com
 13 days ago

Here is a look at some local news brought to you by Silver City Radio. The New Mexico Department of Health along with the Gila National Forest Service have closed NM 152 the “Geronimo Trail Scenic Byway” beginning today due to the Drummond Fire near Emory Pass. The roadway will be closed at milepost 28, “Iron Creek Campground” to milepost 40 at Kingston. Detours will be in place on NM 152 to NM 61 and US 180 or NM 152 to NM 27 and to NM 26 “Hatch Highway.” The closure is expected to last until this Saturday, May 29th. This closure is to allow firefighters to remove dead trees and brush without risk of harming passing motorists as well as firefighters working along the road and is expected to last until this Saturday, May 29th. For updated information visit: New Mexico Department of Transportation at nmroads.com or call 511.

silvercityradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
City
Silver City, NM
County
Grant County, NM
Grant County, NM
Government
Silver City, NM
Government
City
Lordsburg, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local News#Volunteers#State Visit#Memorial Day#Memorial Service#News Website#Silver City Radio#Emory Pass#New Mexicans#Hms#Updated Information Visit#Org Website#Iron Creek Campground#Kingston#Poplar Street#Luna County#Detours#Fire#Today#Hatch Highway
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Lea County, NMHobbs News-Sun

Lea urges N.M. to fight oil lease ban

LOVINGTON — Lea County officials want New Mexico, the nation’s third highest oil production state, to join other states fighting President Joe Biden’s moratorium on federal oil leases. Lea County is the nation’s No. 1 oil producer among counties, with more than 50 percent of oil production coming from federal...
Las Cruces, NMKOAT 7

24 hikers rescued in New Mexico’s Organ Mountains

DOÑA ANA COUNTY, N.M. — A group of 24 hikers has been rescued in the Organ Mountains in Las Cruces on Sunday. According to Las Cruces Fire Department and other state officials, the group was found after hours in The Needle, which is one of the most difficult ascents in the Organ Mountains, after becoming separated, disoriented and stranded.
Las Cruces, NMkrwg.org

Dozens of Hikers Rescued in the Organs

LAS CRUCES - The Las Cruces Fire Department’s Technical Rescue Team – along with representatives from Mesilla Valley Search and Rescue, the Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office and New Mexico State Police – helped rescue a group of 24 hikers who became separated, disoriented and stranded in the Organ Mountains on Sunday evening.
Silver City, NMkrwg.org

Silver City Museum Presents Local History Discussion Series

The Silver City Museum is unveiling Unpacking Silver, a special series of seven presentations and discussions taking place on Saturday mornings from June to August. Each talk will focus on a theme from Southwest New Mexican history, from its pre-colonial origins through the development of Silver City as a modern American town. Community conversation is a primary goal of Upacking Silver. Each presentation will be followed by an open discussion where audience members are invited to ask questions, bring viewpoints and suggest ways to expand the project.
San Juan County, NMDaily Times

New COVID-19 case numbers declined in New Mexico last week

New Mexico reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 1,317 new cases. That's down 17.7% from the previous week's tally of 1,600 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. San Juan County reported 265 cases and four deaths in the latest week. A week earlier,...
PoliticsEastern New Mexico News

State bar to give workshops

ALBUQUERQUE — The New Mexico State Bar will present a pair of workshops in late May and early June via video and teleconference. A 11 a.m. May 27 workshop on legal resources for the elderly requires registration by calling 505-797-6005. The one-hour program will include information on estate planning, the probate process, non-probate transfers and institutional Medicaid.
EconomySantafe New Mexican.com

New Mexico must take economic development seriously

I’ve often said New Mexico is the hole in the doughnut, with the doughnut being our neighboring states — Texas, Arizona, Colorado and Utah. While those states thrive and prosper, New Mexico remains stagnant. The 2020 census results demonstrate the case in point. It was a wake-up call, and our future could be bleak if we do not act fast. And act now, especially to create jobs that will help our state thrive.
IndustryArgus Press

New Mexico creates database of legacy uranium mines

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico has created a database of uranium mines around the state, including those that are inactive and have been abandoned, state officials announced Monday. The database was put together by the state Mining and Minerals Division as a way to give people quick access...
Grant County, NMTHE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS

Santa Clara shootout suspect captured Wednesday

Along with the weather, criminal activity appears to be heating up in Grant County. “April and the first week of May have brought us a significant increase in serious incidents and/or criminal cases,” Sheriff Frank Gomez told Grant County commissioners at their regular meeting Thursday. He noted that “a convicted felon with a lengthy criminal history” who had recently been released from prison was apprehended this week in connection with a May 1 shootout that occurred “at a large family gathering” in Santa Clara.
Santa Fe, NMSantafe New Mexican.com

Could New Mexico regulators block PNM merger?

PNM and Avangrid, utility companies with powerful allies and billions of dollars between them, have encountered startling resistance to their merger proposal in New Mexico. The companies, which would provide electricity to hundreds of thousands of New Mexico residents, took unanticipated criticism last week from New Mexico Public Regulation Commission hearing examiner Ashley Schannauer for not disclosing service problems and fines faced by Avangrid subsidiaries on the East Coast.
Silver City, NMTHE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS

Unmasked postal customers could face fine

District 2 Town Councilor Lynda Aiman-Smith wants Silver Citians to remember that they must don face coverings to protect themselves and others from COVID-19 while they’re inside public spaces or face a fine — and that includes the post office in Silver City. During the April 27 regular meeting of...
TrafficEastern New Mexico News

Gas shortage unlikely to affect New Mexico

A short-lived gas shortage on the east coast is unlikely to make much of an impact in eastern New Mexico, but travel experts still recommend conservation as a good overall mindset at the pump. The trouble began Tuesday when the Colonial Pipeline, the country’s largest fuel pipeline, was the victim...