UEFA launched formal disciplinary proceedings against Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Juventus on Tuesday, the three clubs that have yet to abandon the Super League concept. “Following an investigation conducted by UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Inspectors in connection with the so-called ‘Super League’ project, disciplinary proceedings have been opened against Real Madrid CF, FC Barcelona and Juventus FC for a potential violation of UEFA’s legal framework,” said the governing body of European soccer in a brief statement.