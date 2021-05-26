newsbreak-logo
In search of a better net

By Nick Simonson
Sidney Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe evolution of the fishing net in the past few decades has leapt from the one-size-fits-all model of an aluminum hoop with a nylon basket of one-inch squares into the branches of an evolutionary tree reaching out across the horizon of angling options. From ergonomic grips for more stable solo landings, to extendable handles allowing for greater reach from shore or high floating boats, to oversized baskets to cradle today’s growing trophy-sized fish such as muskies and sturgeon, there’s a landing net to fit all needs, and many models provide a better experience for anglers and the fish they catch. What follows are some specializations to consider when investing in a new net this season or somewhere down the road.

#Fish Stocking#Fishing Net#Trout#Lake Sturgeon#Investing#Fishing Line#The Nets#Dodger#Big Finally#Larger Nets#Tiny Trout Streams#Larger Motors#Landing#Ergonomic Grips#Angling Options#Boats#Rubber Baskets#Fishing Success#Aluminum#Angled Rip Rap
