Albany cancels Memorial Day parade for 2nd year due to COVID

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBANY - The city of Albany has canceled its Memorial Day parade. Mayor Kathy Sheehan says the parade is off because of COVID-19 restrictions involving mass gatherings and events. This means the parade will be not be held for the second straight year. In its place on Monday, the Joint...

