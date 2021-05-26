EON Reality and Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College Inaugurate Brand New Interactive Digital Center

The new Center is focused on bringing XR to students throughout the school and beyond. EON Reality, the global leader in Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR)-based knowledge and skills transfer for industry and education, announces the inauguration of a new Interactive Digital Center in Mississippi alongside its partner, Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College (MGCCC). The Center features both a VR Innovation Academy and hub for advanced Extended Reality (XR) solutions. The VR Innovation Academy will serve as the Gulf Coast region’s new home for educating and training the next generation of XR developers. The Interactive Digital Center will provide opportunities for interested parties to develop XR solutions for business, industry, and other organizations.