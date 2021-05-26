LA-Based Singer BETTY MOON Discusses Her Brand New Album Cosmicoma, Her Growth Over The Years, How The City Inspires Her and More!

Music is and has forever been immensely personal to those who both listen to and create it. It’s certainly true for Lenka, who makes music to express herself and all her emotions, and by sharing her works with the world, she allows music fans to do the same. She’s also an artist with an impressive resume of series-soundtrack credits, with her songs having been featured in Grey’s Anatomy and Ugly Betty to name just two. Her new single “Ivory Tower”, the video for which dropped yesterday, showcases a shift in style and genre for the artist, but it still resonates with her own incredible, unique sound. PopWrapped caught up with Lenka to find out more about the track and what the rest of the year has in store for her.