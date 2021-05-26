LA-Based Singer BETTY MOON Discusses Her Brand New Album Cosmicoma, Her Growth Over The Years, How The City Inspires Her and More!
On May 21st, the Los Angeles songwriter and producer, Betty Moon released her 10th studio album called “Cosmicoma.” The single “My Only One” was the first one put out from this collection. Stream the energetic and driving track on Spotify and Apple Music. “Cosmicoma” is the follow-up to her much buzzed and highly praised 2020 release ‘Little Miss Hollywood.’music.allaccess.com