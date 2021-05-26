newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Watertown, MA

Council Seeks Applicants to Fill Westside District Seat, Must Agree Not to Run in Fall

By Charlie Breitrose
Watertown News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Town Council decided to appoint someone to fill the vacancy in the District D seat, which represents the westside of Watertown. Applicants must agree not to run for the seat in the November Town Election. The seat became vacant when Ken Woodland stepped down after taking a job that...

www.watertownmanews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Elections
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Watertown, MA
Watertown, MA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Westside#District Administration#Job Applicants#Election#Ballot Papers#Kp Law#District D Pursuant#Home Rule Charter#Town Councilors#The Town Council Clerk#Re Election#Councilor John Gannon#Voter#November#Administration Building#Endorsement#Running#Candidates Papers#Fall#Virtual Meetings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
Watertown, MAWatertown News

Library Trustee Mike Hanlon Announces Candidacy for District A Town Councilor

Mike Hanlon, an elected member of the Watertown Library Board of Trustees, has announced his candidacy for East Watertown District A Town Councilor. My wife, Joyce, and I are longtime residents and homeowners of Coolidge Avenue having lived in Watertown for over 25 years. We have appreciated living in a community that is rich in tradition and deep in so many cultures where people are so respectful and friendly. I understand the importance of the quality of life for Watertown residents and it has been a wonderful experience to have been elected to four terms (a total of 16 years) as a member of the Watertown Free Public Library Board of Trustees. I have had the honor to serve as Board Chair for eight years and currently serve as Board Treasurer. During my tenure as Library Trustee, I had an opportunity to work with fellow residents and the Town Council to build a new Library, which has become the “Jewel” of Watertown, serving over 1,000 patrons a day. I want to bring my professional experience and community service as a Library Trustee to the Town Council to work on behalf of the residents and businesses of East Watertown and our entire community.
Belmont, MAWicked Local

Springwell seeking Older Americans Act proposals

Springwell, an Area Agency on Aging, is currently seeking proposals for Older Americans Act funded programs, including legal assistance, outreach assistance for elders with limited English proficiency, programs for LGBTQ elders, learning and development to provide educational programs for the utilization of digital technology, evidence based services, transportation to medical appointments or home-based mental health services.
Reading, MAhomenewshere.com

Reading Public Library again leads the way with reopening plan

READING - While some municipal buildings have remained shuttered since the COVID-19 pandemic first hit more than a year ago, staffers at the Reading Public Library will early next week reopen their Middlesex Avenue facility for the second time. Earlier this week, Library Director Amy Lannon announced that beginning on...
Watertown, MAWicked Local

Opinion/letter: Citizens solar petition

Solar energy in America has become cheaper than oil and coal, and a major force in the energy market. From 2009 to 2019 the cost per MWh of solar went down by 89% and continues precipitously decline, but most American developers still avoid building solar-ready structures before selling them. That’s why in 2018 California mandated all new homes be built with solar panels, and two mandatory solar bills for new construction were introduced to Massachusetts State House.
Watertown, MAWatertown News

Watertown Voters Will Continue to Directly Elect Council President After Vote by Charter Review Committee

Voters in Watertown will continue to elect the Town Council President directly, rather than having the position chosen by a majority of the Council. The decision was made by the Watertown Charter Review Committee on Tuesday night. The decision came on the same night that members discussed the makeup of the Town Council and the councilor compensation. Also, if the Council President should serve on the School Committee, or have a designee.
Watertown, MAWatertown News

LETTER: Group of Parents Support Using Moxley as Site for Temporary High School

Last week, the Town Manager announced that the new Watertown High School would be paid for within the confines of Proposition 2 ½, and will NOT require a debt exclusion vote by the community. This is truly an astonishing, unprecedented commitment by Watertown. Thank you to the Town Manager and the Town Council for creating this remarkable opportunity.
Wayland, MAWicked Local

Wayland Town Meeting article aims to utilize greener electricity

The following was submitted by the Wayland Energy and Climate Committee:. Wayland residents may soon have the opportunity to choose greener and less expensive electricity through a state-sponsored program called Community Choice Aggregation (CCA) if approved by those attending Town Meeting on May 15. Wayland would join towns such as...