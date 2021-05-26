Council Seeks Applicants to Fill Westside District Seat, Must Agree Not to Run in Fall

Mike Hanlon, an elected member of the Watertown Library Board of Trustees, has announced his candidacy for East Watertown District A Town Councilor. My wife, Joyce, and I are longtime residents and homeowners of Coolidge Avenue having lived in Watertown for over 25 years. We have appreciated living in a community that is rich in tradition and deep in so many cultures where people are so respectful and friendly. I understand the importance of the quality of life for Watertown residents and it has been a wonderful experience to have been elected to four terms (a total of 16 years) as a member of the Watertown Free Public Library Board of Trustees. I have had the honor to serve as Board Chair for eight years and currently serve as Board Treasurer. During my tenure as Library Trustee, I had an opportunity to work with fellow residents and the Town Council to build a new Library, which has become the “Jewel” of Watertown, serving over 1,000 patrons a day. I want to bring my professional experience and community service as a Library Trustee to the Town Council to work on behalf of the residents and businesses of East Watertown and our entire community.