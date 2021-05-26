newsbreak-logo
Cupertino City Manager Deb Feng resigns

By Staff Writer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCupertino City Manager Deb Feng has abruptly resigned, according to an email sent from her city email address just before 11am today. “I have decided to pursue other opportunities outside of the City of Cupertino and have tendered my resignation to the City Council today,” she wrote. “It has been very enjoyable to work with each and every one of you as well as collaborate with your organizations. These past couple of years certainly have been interesting and your hard work with pandemic response while also serving your mission, in particular, has not gone unnoticed.”

