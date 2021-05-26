National Missing Children’s Day
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - A parent’s worst nightmare is a missing child. The nation recognized that on National Missing Children’s Day. Scottsbluff police said in cases involving missing children officers gather information including clothing, where they were last seen, and when they we’re expected home. Police then do a comprehensive search of the home. If it’s inconclusive the fire department, surrounding law enforcement, and the Community Emergency Response Team join in the effort.www.nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com