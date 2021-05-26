newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Scottsbluff, NE

National Missing Children’s Day

By Justin Robicheau
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - A parent’s worst nightmare is a missing child. The nation recognized that on National Missing Children’s Day. Scottsbluff police said in cases involving missing children officers gather information including clothing, where they were last seen, and when they we’re expected home. Police then do a comprehensive search of the home. If it’s inconclusive the fire department, surrounding law enforcement, and the Community Emergency Response Team join in the effort.

www.nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Scottsbluff, NE
Local
Nebraska Society
Scottsbluff, NE
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Emergency Department#Fire Department#Knep#Operations#Home#Law Enforcement Agencies#Emergency Response#Neb#Clothing#Feelings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
Related
Nebraska Statecorrections1.com

Neb. prisons set to relax COVID-19 restrictions

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services soon will begin relaxing standards put in place at the start of the pandemic for visitors and volunteers and allowing more activities at the state's prisons. "This is a huge step forward and one that is sure to be welcomed by...
North Platte, NEhuskeradio.com

Pony Express Ride to Raise Awareness for Children’s Mental Health Includes a Stop in North Platte

Volunteer motorcyclists are saddling up to ride across Nebraska from May 19 through May 22 for the 14th annual Pony Express Ride, an effort to raise awareness about children’s mental health. The ride will finish at the Nebraska State Capitol at 1:30 pm on Saturday, May 22. The ride focuses on the message that mental health is fundamental to overall health – a message shared by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
Nebraska StateWOWT

Encouraging Nebraska high-schoolers to vaccinate against COVID-19

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Local and state government and health department officials were at the Douglas County Health Department on Monday to encourage high school students to vaccinate against COVID-19 as they graduate. “Now for the folks who are concerned about the vaccine want to do research, I encourage go...
Nebraska StateNews Channel Nebraska

Protesters gather in opposition of proposed health education standards

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. -- The Nebraska State School Board anticipates the approval of proposed health education standards by fall of this year. The standards create the framework for K-12 health education in Nebraska. Some parent groups, and even some state politicians, are voicing concern about portions of the proposed standards,...
Nebraska StateKearney Hub

USS Nebraska submarine sailors to visit Kearney, North Platte

KEARNEY — Plans are being made for a group of sailors from the nuclear submarine USS Nebraska, “SSBN739,” to visit the Kearney area on June 15-16. According to Nebraska Admiral Gloria LeDroit of Kearney, the sailors’ visit is sponsored by the Nebraska Admirals Association. LeDroit said the sailors will speak...
Nebraska StateWOWT

Nebraska State Patrol traffic stops nets 186 pounds of marijuana

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two people are under arrest after the Nebraska State Patrol found 186 pounds of marijuana in their vehicle Saturday, according to a news release. At about 7:45 a.m. Saturday, a trooper pulled over a Dodge Charger that failed to signal a turn and drove on the shoulder while exiting Interstate 80 in Hamilton County, the release states. During the stop, a State Patrol K9 detected an odor inside the car, and the trooper found marijuana in heat-sealed packages, the release states.
Scottsbluff, NEStar-Herald

Richards letter run 05-15

We are amid high school graduations with receptions and celebrations. What an exciting time. We would like to remind adults that this is the time to celebrate your graduate. It is not the time to use this exciting time as an excuse to host a party for your friends. Please, we urge you to be diligent and not provide alcohol at your celebrations and enjoy family and friends in a safe and healthy environment.
Scottsbluff, NEruralradio.com

Western Nebraska Veterans Home hiring for Food Service

Western Nebraska Veterans Home in Scottsbluff is seeking dependable and compassionate people to fulfill food service cook and food service attendant positions to care for our Veterans and excel in our fun, team based environment. This position offers a competitive hourly wage and Full State benefits. Contact. Apply today at...
Scottsbluff, NEruralradio.com

Scottsbluff P.D. Kicking off Click It or Ticket Campaign this Month

The Scottsbluff Police Department is reminding drivers about the lifesaving benefits of wearing a seat belt this spring, during the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) national Click It or Ticket high-visibility enforcement effort. The national seat belt campaign, which coincides with the Memorial Day holiday, runs from May 24 to June 6, 2021.
Scottsbluff, NEruralradio.com

Fallen Law Enforcement Officers Honored at Scottsbluff Ceremony Wednesday

Law enforcement agencies from Scotts Bluff County convened on the east lawn of the Scottsbluff Police Department Wednesday morning to honor fallen law enforement officers. This event, hosted by the Scottsbluff Police Department, is an annual tradition during Law Enforcement Memorial Week. During today’s ceremony, Sheriff Mark Overman paid tribute...
Scottsbluff, NEStar-Herald

WNCC Veteran Stand Down June 2-3

SCOTTSBLUFF — In collaboration with Central Nebraska Community Action Partnership, Nebraska Department of Labor, VetSet Nebraska, and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, the Western Nebraska Community College TRIO Veterans Upward Bound (VUB) program will be hosting a Stand Down event for all area veterans on June 2 and 3 at the John N. Harms Center.
Scottsbluff, NEStar-Herald

Scottsbluff Police hosting memorial ceremony Wednesday

The Scottsbluff Police Department is hosting a Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony on Wednesday. The ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. at the lawn east of the Scottsbluff Public Safety building. A picnic will follow. The ceremony pays tribute to fallen law enforcement officers and those in the profession during...
Scottsbluff, NENews Channel Nebraska

Western Nebraska Community College updates virus protocols

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Western Nebraska Community College Thursday announced updated Covid-19 safety protocols for the Summer 2021 semester. School officials say WNCC will lift all occupancy limits for on-campus spaces beginning May 13th, according to a news release. The college will also remove face covering requirements for common spaces,...
Scottsbluff, NEStar-Herald

Graduating seniors celebrate at their former elementary schools

Lincoln Elementary preschool teacher Amanda Schultz lined her students down the hallway from her classroom a little after 8 a.m. on Friday morning. Some of her students were curious about the tall kids dressed in yellow and blue gowns. Some thought maybe they had a special birthday. “No, they’re graduating...
Scotts Bluff County, NEStar-Herald

Women share stories of recovery during drug court celebration

Since 2006, Scotts Bluff County has offered a drug court program. It added a drunken driving court in 2007. Over that time 76.9% of participants have successfully completed the program, Andee Hardesty, problem solving court coordinator, told the Star-Herald Monday, as she and other members of the team gathered with some of the drug court participants for a celebration.