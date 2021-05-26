Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Lucid Reveals its “Intuitive” User Experience

By Paul A. Eisenstein
thedetroitbureau.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDigital displays have become the norm, rather than the exception, these days, with some products, like the new Mercedes-Benz S-Class, covering the entire instrument panel in glass. But it’s the “smarts” behind those screens that really matter. Even the largest displays are relatively worthless if they make it difficult for a motorist to find what they need and then execute a command without taking eyes off the road for more than a second.

www.thedetroitbureau.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Auto#Audio System#User Interface Design#User Experience#Product Design#Sound Design#Ux Design#Mercedes Benz S Class#Lucid Motors#Lucid Ux#Brand#Thedetroitbureau Com#Dolby Atmos#Voice#Intuitive Interactions#Digital Displays#Sound System#Virtual Controls#Functions#Approach
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Amazon
Related
Technologyteslanorth.com

Lucid Motors Unveils its Minimal Dashboard, In-Car User Experience [VIDEO]

In a video shared on Wednesday by Lucid Motors, the electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer showed various features of its user experience (UX) design and how the elements were created with humans in mind. Among the shots included in the video include the Lucid Air’s dashboard and innovative interactions, as well...
Technologycarandbike.com

Lucid Air In-Car User Interface Revealed Ahead Of Dream Edition Deliveries

Lucid Motors has revealed the user interface for the incoming Lucid Air before the delivery of the car has started. The company has shared footage of the user experience, dubbed the Lucid UX which showcases the first look at the technologies the startup is touting with the vehicle. The car has come a long way after being originally unveiled way back in 2016.
BusinessPosted by
The Motley Fool

Where Will Lucid Motors Be in 5 Years?

Remember the '80s? If you do, you probably recall the Cola Wars that dominated Super Bowl commercials and other major TV events. While that battle has waned, a new one seems to be rising: one involving electric vehicles (EVs). While Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) holds the pole position as the most recognizable...
Electronicsevbite.com

Lucid Gives a Walkthrough of Their UX on the Air

The Lucid Air is right around the corner with deliveries starting sometime in the second half of this year. With the release date so close, we have seen basically all there is to see in the upcoming electric sedan. However, one part of the Lucid Air that has eluded us was the final version of the software user experience and UI that will ship with the car. Recently, the brand has given us a look at the workings of its upcoming UX.
SoftwareStamford Advocate

Sunbird® Power IQ® Optimizes User Experience and Security with Single Sign-On

New Release Adds Support for SAML 2.0, Enhanced Event Forwarding, and More. Sunbird Software, the global innovator in second-generation Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) software, today announced the general availability of its latest Power IQ® release. With Release 8.0.1, Sunbird further enhances the user experience and security of Power IQ...
ElectronicsPosted by
TechRadar

Samsung reveals its biggest smart monitors yet

After launching the world's first do-it-all screen last year, Samsung has updated its Smart Monitor series with additional display sizes, new design options and enhanced smart features. When the Samsung M7 Smart Monitor launched last year, it was already quite big for a business monitor with a screen size of...
Electronicscommercialintegrator.com

LG Releases Pro:Centric Catena For Display Management

LG Business Solutions is releasing Pro:Centric Catena, a new display management system for businesses that allows for direct audio streaming to customers’ devices and gives integrators and end users more options to remotely manage displays. According to the company, the new solution operators on LG’s Pro:Centric smart televisions and provides...
ElectronicsJalopnik

Lucid Air's User Interface Has Four Screens, Some Buttons And A Bit Of Common Sense

Designing a digital interface that is equipped to handle all of the capabilities modern cars have without simultaneously being a cluttered, overwhelming mess is a challenge, to say the least. Some automakers have gone for the kitchen sink approach of lavishing their dashboards with pillar-to-pillar touchscreens, which might be cool to look at in still images but are absolutely vexing to imagine using in practice.
BusinessTechCrunch

Lucid Motors reveals all the tech inside its all-electric Air sedan

The aim of the company’s branded Lucid User Experience, or Lucid UX, is to include all the tech that customers might want in a vehicle priced between $80,000 and $169,000 without adding clutter and confusion. “We really tried to follow a strong principle of ease-of-use and a short learning curve,...
ElectronicsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Lucid Promises Its Massive Screens Are Easy To Use

Screens in cars are now so large, in some cases they span the entire length of the dashboard. The upcoming Mercedes-Benz Hyperscreen in the EQS electric sedan measures 56 inches, but the German automaker promises it will be easy to use and master. Ditto for the 2021 Lucid Air, which is slated to go on sale later this year.
Washington, DCPosted by
Axios

Lucid Motors CEO says its tech could push EVs mainstream

Lucid Motors CEO Peter Rawlinson is about to start producing a high-performance luxury electric sedan that costs far north of $100,000, yet claims Lucid can help EVs become an affordable mass-market — and wants federal help. The big picture: "My passion, and the vision and the mission for the company,...
Electronicsiclarified.com

AirPods Max and Airpods Pro Do Not Support Apple Music Lossless

Apple's AirPods Max and AirPods Pro do not support Apple Music Lossless audio, reports T3. The company confirmed the lack of support following its announcement this morning. Apple has confirmed to T3 that this equipment, sadly, does not include AirPods Pro or AirPods Max. Both of Apple's elite headphone models only use the Bluetooth AAC codec when connected to an iPhone, which means they can't receive the full quality of the Apple Music 'Lossless' files, which will be encoded as ALAC (Apple Lossless Audio Codec) files.
TechnologyPosted by
The Motley Fool

Is Intuitive Surgical the Tesla of Healthcare?

Artificial intelligence (AI) is becoming one of the key technologies unlocking innovation across industries. Few companies have embraced it as much as electric vehicle manufacturer, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). From the beginning, Tesla realized electric cars would be game changers. But perhaps its biggest opportunity rests in using AI to enhance every aspect of vehicle performance -- including the eventual goal of creating a fully self-driving car. Eventually, though maybe not as soon as Elon Musk would like, fleets of AI-driven Tesla robotaxis could dramatically improve the cost and safety of driving.
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

Most Users Prefer Separated Profiles For Work & Life, Google Survey Reveals

A new survey conducted by Google revealed that most users want separated profiles for life and work on their devices. The survey is carried out by Google’s user experience research team and an American experience management company Qualtrics. Their purpose is to see how people use their smartphones for work and life.
Electronicsmspoweruser.com

Leaked Apple Beats Studio Buds do not have a stem

Apple’s own apps have once again leaked unannounced and upcoming hardware. Today’s release of iOS 14.6 RC includes resources that reveal Apple will soon release new Beats Studio Buds, which resembles Samsung or Sony Truly Wireless Headphones than Apple’s usual AirPods. The buds combine the curves of the AirPods Pro...
Cell Phonesraleighnews.net

Spotify's 'Only You' gives users 'Wrapped' like experience

Washington [US], June 2 (ANI): Audio streaming app Spotify has announced a new digital experience on Wednesday called 'Only You.' It will give users personalised playlists in a shareable form. According to The Verge, the new feature has been inspired by the company's feature 'Wrapped' that gives users cumulative stats...
RetailSFGate

Nosto Acquires Stackla to Help Brands Make Personalized Shopping Experiences More Authentic with Visual User-Generated Content

NEW YORK (PRWEB) June 02, 2021. Nosto, an AI-powered commerce experience platform, announced it has acquired Stackla, a global visual content marketing platform. This transaction marks the first acquisition for Nosto. “As online shopping accelerates and we crave human connection, consumers increasingly seek the real and relevant user-generated content (UGC)...