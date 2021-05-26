Lucid Reveals its “Intuitive” User Experience
Digital displays have become the norm, rather than the exception, these days, with some products, like the new Mercedes-Benz S-Class, covering the entire instrument panel in glass. But it’s the “smarts” behind those screens that really matter. Even the largest displays are relatively worthless if they make it difficult for a motorist to find what they need and then execute a command without taking eyes off the road for more than a second.www.thedetroitbureau.com