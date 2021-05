The people of Puerto Rico have suffered in recent years. Hurricanes and earthquakes, the COVID-19 pandemic and the island’s bankruptcy have left many Puerto Ricans struggling. The Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA)’s plan to privatize the electrical grid through the LUMA Energy contract threatens to add to that misery. Once again Puerto Ricans are facing a hurricane season with an electrical system that is in disrepair. Now — as a result of the labor crisis caused by the LUMA contract — its workforce is likely to be understaffed and undertrained.