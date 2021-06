After joining the Stone County Enterprise staff as a student columnist earlier this spring, Stone High School sophomore Kaylee Hall has been selected for a highly competitive 2021 summer internship grant through the Mississippi Press Association’s education foundation.Next month, Hall will join the staff as a reporting intern where she will gain valuable journalism and professional skills over the next 10 weeks.“Since Kaylee first started writing for the Enterprise, she displayed an aptitude for writing and clear concern for her community’s wellbeing—critical traits that every journalist needs to do their job ethically and effectively,” said News Editor Lyndy Berryhill.