The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has been a little bit choppy during the trading session on Monday, as we had a serious lack of liquidity due to the Memorial Day holiday, and very thin electronic trading. Because of this, the market is likely to ignore the trading session in and of itself, but what is worth noting is the fact that we had already been trying to rally and breakout of this triangle for a while, so I think it is only a matter of time before we finally get the push higher.