Low perceived risk for Head Scab of wheat

 5 days ago

As we start to reach flowering in wheat, it is the time to spray fungicides to protect wheat from Fusarium Head Blight (scab). But, the forecasted risk for scab remains low for the region, said Darcy Telenko, Purdue field crops pathologist. The Fusarium Head Blight Prediction Center, housed at Penn...

Purdue University
Economy
Agriculture
Industry
Agricultureagupdate.com

Could sorghum’s heat resilience, boost corn’s tolerance?

Although sorghum is known to be much more heat- and drought-tolerant than its close relative corn, the underlying reason for this difference is not well-established. Solving this mystery may be key to developing corn that is more resilient to high temperatures and the often dry summer conditions in Nebraska and other parts of the Midwest.
Agricultureocj.com

Wheat disease risk and fungicide application programs

Wheat is now between boot and anthesis (flowering) across the state. In most of the fields that we have visited over the last two weeks, the crop looks excellent, with very little or no disease symptoms on the flag leaf or even the two leaves below the flag leaf. In southern Ohio where the crop is at anthesis or will reach anthesis this week, the risk for head scab is very low (http://www.wheatscab.psu.edu/). This is largely because of the cool weather conditions we have experienced over the last several days. Head scab and most of our economically important diseases usually develop best under warm, wet, or humid conditions. Cool conditions have prevented or slowed down the development of diseases such as Stagonospora leaf and glume blotch.
Agriculturesciencecodex.com

Beer byproduct mixed with manure proves an excellent pesticide

The use of many chemical fumigants in agriculture have been demonstrated to be harmful to human health and the environment and therefore banned from use. Now, in an effort to reduce waste from the agricultural industry and reduce the amounts of harmful chemicals used, researchers have investigated using organic byproducts from beer production and farming as a potential method to disinfest soils, preserve healthy soil microorganisms and increase crop yields.
Industrynysenasdaqlive.com

Pregelatinized Wheat Flour Market Risk Analysis 2019-2025

A report on global Pregelatinized Wheat Flour market by PMR. The global Pregelatinized Wheat Flour market report scrutinizes the market behavior and the manner in which the market has been performing and responding to various situations. Starting with some basic definitions associated with Pregelatinized Wheat Flour , the report progresses to various analyses (DROT and Porter’s Five Forces) for evaluating the positive and negative factors impacting market growth.
Sheboygan County, WILeader-Telegram

Sheboygan farmers dig into cover crop termination

GLENBEULAH — For farmers, committing to planting cover crops is one thing. Figuring out how to do it is another. That was the focus at a Sheboygan River Progressive Farmers field day on April 21 as participants explored the right seed mix, when to plant and the best time to terminate the crop.
Agricultureearth.com

Beer byproducts and manure used to increase crop yields

In a new study published by Frontiers, experts have demonstrated that a mixture of beer byproducts and manure can be used as an eco-friendly alternative to pesticides. These organic materials were found to preserve healthy soil microorganisms and increase crop yields. Researchers from the Neiker Basque Institute for Agricultural Research...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn steadies after slide to one-month low, wheat and soy stay weak

* Market weighs good U.S. conditions, tight global supply * Soybeans fall further, pressured by U.S. planting progress * Wheat extends losses as harvest outlook improves (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Colin Packham PARIS/CANBERRA, May 26 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures were little changed on Wednesday, consolidating after a steep fall in the previous session when favourable U.S. growing conditions encouraged selling. Wheat and soybeans extended their losses, also pressured by favourable crop conditions in some U.S. growing belts, although prices held above multi-week lows hit on Tuesday. The most active corn futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were up 0.6% at $6.24 a bushel by 1223 GMT. Earlier, they slipped to $6.17-1/4, equalling Tuesday's one-month low. New-crop December corn inched down 0.3% to $5.14. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said in a weekly report issued after Monday's market close that farmers had planted 90% of intended corn acres, above the five-year average of 80%. "This report is ... an expression of the predominant topic at present – the better weather in U.S. growing regions," Commerzbank said in a note. Brisk planting and rainfall in the U.S. Midwest have taken attention away from global supply tensions that had driven corn futures to an eight-year peak earlier this month. Higher than expected USDA forecasts for 2021/22 U.S. and global corn supplies this month also helped pull prices back from recent highs, although analysts remained cautious about the agency's outlook. Steps by China to rein in commodity prices have also encouraged investors to trim positions in grain markets, traders said. CBOT soybeans inched down 0.4% to $15.05-3/4 a bushel. U.S. soybean planting remained ahead of the average pace of recent years, the USDA data showed on Monday. Traders were monitoring export flows from Argentina, a major supplier of soymeal and corn, amid continuing strike action by port workers. CBOT wheat was down 0.8% at $6.51-1/4 a bushel. Tunisia issued a tender to be held on Thursday to buy 92,000 tonnes of wheat, according to traders, in what could provide another sign of export competition at the start of the upcoming season. Prices at 1223 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2020 Move CBOT wheat 651.25 -5.25 -0.80 640.50 1.68 CBOT corn 624.00 3.75 0.60 484.00 28.93 CBOT soy 1505.75 -6.00 -0.40 1311.00 14.86 Paris wheat Sep 205.50 0.25 0.12 192.50 6.75 Paris maize Jun 253.75 -0.75 -0.29 198.75 27.67 Paris rape Aug 502.75 -5.25 -1.03 393.00 27.93 WTI crude oil 65.76 -0.31 -0.47 48.52 35.53 Euro/dlr 1.22 0.00 -0.19 1.2100 1.05 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Colin Packham in Canberra; Editing by Ramakrishnan M and David Clarke)
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn bounces from one-month low, wheat and soy drift lower

CHICAGO, May 26 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures recovered slightly on Wednesday from a steep selloff a day earlier as bargain buying and technical buying lifted prices from one-month lows, although gains were limited by favourable crop weather across the U.S. Midwest. Soybeans were mixed after prior-session losses on good...
SciencePhys.org

Scientists discover a protein that naturally enhances wheat resistance to head scab

Fusarium Head Blight (FHB), also known as scab, is a significant disease of small grain cereals, such as wheat and barley, that impacts farmers around the world. The disease has been reducing acreage and increasing the price of wheat production in the United States since the early 1990s, which in turn increases costs for downstream producers, such as millers and brewers.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. wheat hits 1-month low, soybeans drop to 3-week low, corn weak

CHICAGO, May 21 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell on Friday, touching a one-month low on improving prospects for the crop in the U.S. Plains, traders said. Corn futures fell on a round of profit-taking after rising in three of the previous four sessions. Soybeans also closed lower, with concerns about demand outweighing a bargain-buying attempt after prices for the most-active contract sagged to a three-week low.
Agricultureagupdate.com

Plant-disease pandemic prevention needed

Plant diseases don’t stop at a nation’s borders nor do miles of oceans prevent their spread. That’s why plant-disease surveillance, improved plant-disease detection systems and predictive plant-disease modeling are necessary to mitigate future outbreaks and protect the global food supply. The idea is to detect plant-disease outbreak sources early and...
Agriculturephysiciansweekly.com

Phytopathogenic infection alters rice-pest-parasitoid tri-trophic interactions.

Plant pathogens and pests often occur together, causing damage while interfering with plant growth. The effects of phytopathogenic infections on plant-herbivore-natural enemy tri-trophic interactions (TTIs) have been extensively investigated, but little is known about how the interval of infection influences such relationships. Here, the effect of rice plants infected by the phytopathogen Rhizoctonia solani on the herbivorous rice brown planthopper (BPH) and associated egg parasitoid Anagrus nilaparvatae over a temporal scale was examined.
Gardeningworldcapitaltimes.com

Plant flowering in low-nitrogen soils: A mechanism revealed

Scientists from Japan, Europe and the USA have described a pathway leading to the accelerated flowering of plants in low-nitrogen soils. These findings could eventually lead to increases in agricultural production. - Advertisement - Nitrogen is one of the three macronutrients required by plants for growth and development, along with...
Healthdiabetesselfmanagement.com

Higher Omega-3 Levels Linked to Lower Death Risk

Higher levels of certain omega-3 fatty acids in the bloodstream were linked to a lower risk of death from a variety of causes, according to a new analysis published in the journal Nature Communications. The researchers noted that there is some controversy surrounding the health effects of omega-3 fatty acids,...
Wildlifeworldcapitaltimes.com

Reef-building corals and the microscopic algae within their cells evolve together

The microscopic algae that live inside and provide nutrients to their reef-building coral hosts may be evolving in tandem with the corals they inhabit, so each partner is fine-tuned to meet one another’s needs. A new study by Penn State biologists reveals that genetic differences within a species of these microalgal symbionts correspond to the coral species they inhabit, a discovery that could have implications for the conservation of these endangered corals.
EnvironmentBangor Daily News

Study blames climate change for 37 percent of global heat deaths

More than one-third of the world’s heat deaths each year are due directly to global warming, according to the latest study to calculate the human cost of climate change. But scientists say that’s only a sliver of climate’s overall toll — even more people die from other extreme weather amplified by global warming such as storms, flooding and drought — and the heat death numbers will grow exponentially with rising temperatures.
Medical Sciencelatestpandemicnews.com

Distinctive Antibody Produced Throughout Frequent Chilly Reacts to Covid-19 An infection, Research Reveals

US researchers have identified that a special type of antibody is produced in patients who’ve had Covid-19 as well as common colds, an advance that may be the starting point for broader-acting vaccines. The study, by a team from the Scripps Research Institute, found that the cross-reactive antibody is produced by a memory B cell — an essential part of the immune system. They “remember” initial disease threats and can circulate in the bloodstream for decades, ready to be called back into action if the threat emerges again. These cells are responsible for producing targeted antibodies.
Sciencelabroots.com

How a Retrovirus Can Turn Infectious

For most viruses we're familiar with, the goal is to infect a host cell because they can't survive to produce more viral particles without one. Some viruses are extremely efficient at penetrating host cells and taking over their machinery to churn out more viruses and infect more cells. To defeat viruses, researchers have to learn as much as possible about their biology.