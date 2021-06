Kara Sullivan is a bestselling romance novelist and influential bookstagrammer, but right now?. Her best friend getting married next week, the deadline for her next novel is looming and she hasn’t written a single word. The last thing she needs is for her infuriating ex, Ryan, to suddenly appear in the wedding party. But Ryan’s arrival sparks a creative streak in Kara that inspires the novel she desperately needs to deliver. With her deadline getting closer by the second and her bills not paying themselves, Kara knows there’s only one way for her to finish her book and to give her characters the ever-after they deserve. But can she embrace her unlikely muse?