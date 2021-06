RED BLUFF — Abnormally high temperatures followed a weekend of gusting winds which prompted a Red Flag Warning in much of the north state that extended through Tuesday. Winds combined with abnormally high temperatures are contributing to concerns about drying soil and vegetation and high fire risks along with a shortage of available water. With highs in the valley in the 90s warming even higher Tuesday and Wednesday, between 10 to 20 degrees above average throughout the valley, there was little recovery at night.