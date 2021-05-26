BRAIDWOOD—CJ Keys, 65, of Braidwood, passed away peacefully with his family by his side, Monday, May 24, 2021 at his home. Born Sept. 27, 1955 in Paris, IL, he was the son of Dilver Wayne and Barbara Jean (nee Rinesmith) Keys. CJ graduated from the Paris High School and soon after joined the military, serving for the United States Army. He was a correctional sergeant at Stateville Correctional Center, retiring in 2005 after 27 years of employment. He enjoyed gardening and loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.