SD-WAN Enables Secure, Seamless and Superior User Experience for the Cloud On-Ramp
Over 90% of enterprises now leverage multi-cloud and hybrid (public/private) cloud environments as a critical component of their networking and business strategy. As a result, essential data and business-critical applications may reside anywhere—whether on-campus, at a branch office, in the data center, or the cloud. And of course, where these applications live should be transparent to the end-user. Secure SD-WAN provides organizations the reliable and secure connectivity and user experience they need for their cloud on-ramp journey.www.networkworld.com