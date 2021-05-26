SD-WAN Enables Secure, Seamless and Superior User Experience for the Cloud On-Ramp

Living in an untethered digital world is now the new normal, where millions of people now work, shop, and socialize remotely, from any location on any device. And they expect to be able to do so long after the Covid-19 pandemic is over. According to one survey, ninety-six percent of remote workers want to either continue working remotely full-time or want to return to a hybrid remote/office work environment post-pandemic. In fact, a recent online survey reported that twenty-nine percent of working professionals say they would quit their jobs if they are required to return to the office.