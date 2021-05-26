newsbreak-logo
Voyage Promoting Diversity and Inclusion to Launch from Evansville on June 1

By Jake Thomas
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJourney for a Cause will be leaving out on an 800-mile waterway journey from Evansville all the to the Gulf of Mexico at the beginning of June. The voyage will be led by Eddie Gill who saw a need for change and dedicated himself to creating awareness and providing exposure to minority communities by sharing his passion for fishing and boating. As a young African American man and collegiate athlete, he often felt judged for his love of the outdoors.

