Statcast Review: Luis Castillo, Zach Davies, Eugenio Suarez

This Statcast series has been a ton of fun, but we’re turning it up a notch this week. Over the last few weeks, we’ve talked about barrels and barrel rates, exit velocity, and expected stats. This week, we’re diving deeper. We’re getting into Swing & Take numbers, Attack Zones/Regions, and Run Value. For pitchers and batters who have been struggling or thriving, we’ll see exactly what’s happening on pitches in the heart of the zone and outside of the edges. And yes, we’re going to talk about a certain starter with the last name Castillo who pitches for the Reds.