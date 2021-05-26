Q&A with the Haywood Plant Clinic
Yes. Topping, also called rounding, hat-racking, stubbing off, lopping, dehorning and locally "the Hazelwood Haircut" is very harmful to trees. It is often said to cure disease and pest issues, promote the long-term health of the tree, reduce the potential for storm damage, and strengthen the tree. But all of these are myths used to justify this practice. In reality, topping trees weakens them and invites pests and diseases that will finally lead to the death of the tree.