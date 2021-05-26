newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Haywood County, NC

Q&A with the Haywood Plant Clinic

By Lyn Croasmun
The Mountaineer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnswer: Yes. Topping, also called rounding, hat-racking, stubbing off, lopping, dehorning and locally “the Hazelwood Haircut" is very harmful to trees. It is often said to cure disease and pest issues, promote the long-term health of the tree, reduce the potential for storm damage, and strengthen the tree. But all of these are myths used to justify this practice. In reality, topping trees weakens them and invites pests and diseases that will finally lead to the death of the tree.

www.themountaineer.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Haywood County, NC
Haywood County, NC
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plant#Health Information#Q A#The Haywood Plant Clinic#Nc State University#Trees#Pest Issues#Disease#Myths#Storm Damage#Suckers#Answer#Lead
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Gardening
Related
Haywood County, NCThe Mountaineer

Postcards capture odd moments in history

(Editor’s note. This is the second of two stories on early Haywood County postcards.) For the first half of the 20th century, postcards did more than offer scenic “wish you were here” messages. Many were markers and mementos for major events, celebratory or tragic, and some even immortalized the most ordinary of things — a store front, a nice downtown home, a baseball team.
Haywood County, NCThe Mountaineer

Help is BEYOND hard to find

Employers across Haywood County are pulling out all stops to find help. Some have upped their pay scale and offered perks, but even if someone even accepts the job, several employers said some just stop showing up within a couple days. That’s led to reduced hours or menu options for...
Haywood County, NCThe Mountaineer

Here's where to get your COVID-19 vaccine in Haywood

Haywood County is offering mobile vaccination clinics for both adults and teens. On Saturday, May 15, anyone age 18 and older can visit a Canton church for a wellness screening event, where COVID-19 vaccinations will be available, with no appointment necessary. Vaccines will be offered from 10 a.m. — 4...
Haywood County, NCSmoky Mountain News

Hike Haywood

Hike hard or easy next week with the Haywood County Recreation and Parks Department. A hard 9.2-mile hike on Wednesday, May 12, will trek the Mountains-to-Sea Trail from Waterrock Knob to Soco Gap, gaining nearly 1,000 feet in elevation along the way. Then on Sunday, May 16, an easy 2-mile...
Haywood County, NCThe Mountaineer

Love the outdoors, God? Here's a chance to volunteer

What better place to become better acquainted with God than the wild outdoors?. That is a guiding principle behind Outdoor Mission Community, a Maggie Valley nonprofit, that works with area partners to provide outdoor and wilderness experiences. The organization’s mission is to equip, educate, and encourage wilderness experiences for people...
Waynesville, NCThe Mountaineer

Plenty of job choices

Those looking for a job — any job, will find plenty to choose from. Whether the criteria is something that will best suit a specific interest, pay the highest salary or fit into a schedule where flexibility is key, there are more than 1,450 job listings in Haywood alone that should fit the bill.
Haywood County, NCThe Mountaineer

Learn to ID trees on a hike with Haywood Waterways

A tree identification hike in the Sunburst area of Shining Rock Wilderness will be held on Sunday, May 23, by Haywood Waterways Association. The five-mile hike will be led by Shannon Rabby, lead instructor for the Haywood Community College’s fish and wildlife program. Rabby will share his knowledge of local trees and woody plants. Hikers should be prepared to hike through mud and several small streams.
Canton, NCThe Mountaineer

Popeyes should open in Canton by June

CANTON — Perhaps as early as June, there will be a new place in Haywood to get a quick chicken fix. That’s when the new Popeyes under construction in Canton is expected to open. Popeyes distinguishes itself with a unique New Orleans style menu featuring spicy chicken, chicken tenders, fried...
Waynesville, NCThe Mountaineer

Base Camp On the Go returns for 2021

Base Camp On the Go, a free drop-in recreation program for kids offered by the Waynesville Rec Department, is resuming after a year-long COVID hiatus. Kids can partake in fun, free activities and games from 3-6 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at the Waynesville Rec Park beside the All Abilities Playground. Families can drop by anytime during those hours.
Haywood County, NCThe Mountaineer

Walk spotlights drug crisis

When tragedy entered Michele Rogers’ life, she turned her grief into action — action that helps those experiencing the same struggles she’s faced in recent years. In 2018, Rogers’ son, Clayton Suggs, passed away from a drug overdose. Rogers said the hardship she encountered led her to a new mission — to connect grieving family members of people who died of overdose with valuable resources.
Haywood County, NCThe Mountaineer

Torch run in Haywood supports Special Olympics

Although Special Olympics games were canceled again this year because of COVID-19, the North Carolina Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics took place as usual. The torch run is the largest year-round public awareness and grass-roots fundraising campaign for Special Olympics. Bill Nolte, Haywood County Schools superintendent, said schools...
Haywood County, NCThe Mountaineer

Join a celebration of patriotic America in Maggie Valley

What began as a kitchen table dialogue with God early one morning, has exploded into a Patriotic wave in Haywood County. Life-long resident Bob Winchester has set out on a passionate quest to spread the words of “Honor and Respect” for our God, our Constitution, and all American Patriots who have sacrificed so much in defense of America and the safety of all Americans.
Haywood County, NCThe Mountaineer

Tee up with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Haywood County

Brothers Big Sisters of Haywood County is currently offering the second annual discount golf card. Purchasing a golf discount card for $25 gets you major discounts at four different golf courses. Save money on green fees and golf carts at the Lake Junaluska Golf Course, Maggie Valley Club, Asheville Municipal...
Haywood County, NCThe Mountaineer

HRMC Open House

Haywood Regional Medical Center is hosting an open house for RN's and new graduates. Includes walk in interviews, tours of nursing units, and refreshments. Come by between 9-11 a.m. or 2-4 p.m. Bring your resume. Masks required.
Haywood County, NCThe Mountaineer

Virus cases remain low in Haywood

Haywood County Public Health has received notice of 35 new cases of COVID-19 in the past week, bringing total case numbers to 4,363 since the pandemic began. “As we move into vacation season, we want to focus on specific populations in our community that may not have had the opportunity to be vaccinated prior to now," said Sarah Henderson, Haywood County health director. "On May 19 from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., we are conducting a vaccine clinic for teenagers 12 and up at Haywood Community College. We want to encourage our younger population to be vaccinated prior to summer gatherings and returning to school in the fall."
Waynesville, NCThe Mountaineer

Waynesville takes time out for National Day of Prayer

A crowd of roughly 60 of Waynesville’s faithful gathered at noon at the Historic Haywood County Courthouse on May 6 to celebrate Christian fellowship on the National Day of Prayer. In a nearly hour-long service led by the Rev. Roy Kilby and opened with a proclamation by Waynesville Mayor Gary...
Haywood County, NCSmoky Mountain News

Spectators allowed at Haywood graduations

Graduation ceremonies will be allowed as many spectators as school sporting events this spring, after the Haywood County Schools Board of Education authorized Superintendent Dr. Bill Nolte to use spectator rules for non-athletic, end-of-year programs and ceremonies. When students returned to partial in-person instruction last fall, state regulations strictly limited...
Haywood County, NCThe Mountaineer

Take a guided hike along the Mountains to Sea Trail in Haywood

Tackle a hidden gem of the Mountains To Sea Trail on a 9-mile guided hike Wednesday, May 12. The hike will follow a section of the MST that parallels the Blue Ridge Parkway from Waterrock Knob to Soco Gap, between Waynesville and Maggie Valley. The guided hike offers a rare chance to hike the segment with a vehicle shuttle — so you don't have to back track — and with the safety net of expert hike leaders.