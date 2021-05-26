Nebraska baseball seniors will get to take one heck of a bow this weekend at Haymarket Park
Will Bolt looks to one critical area if he's assessing the culture of a sports organization. How well do veterans on the roster treat younger players?. "If they treat them as part of the team, part of the family, that's always the biggest part of it," the second-year Nebraska baseball coach said Wednesday as his team prepared for this weekend's home series against Michigan (26-15) to end the regular season.theindependent.com