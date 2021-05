Goldman Sachs has been working with technology companies to rewrite algorithms so they can run on quantum computers expected to roll out over the next two to four years. Like all big banks, the $1.3 trillion-asset Goldman has teams of math geniuses, also known as quantitative analysts, who create algorithms that do things like calculate risk and price derivatives. Their models consume massive amounts of computing power and still have to be run overnight in some cases. Quantum computing, in theory, could be used to solve complex mathematical problems much faster than traditional computers.