When people talk about the last 18 months, most will remember it as a disruptive time when nothing felt certain. Yet, for many IT Ops and network operation center (NOC) leaders, it was the year they stepped out of the darkness and into the spotlight. Suddenly, it mattered deeply who was maintaining those services we relied on to shop, work, eat, live – and it became clear that IT Ops teams – who were previously thought of only as the number you called for a password reset – had been keeping our businesses running all along.