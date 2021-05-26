newsbreak-logo
Top 15 Activities for Child Development

By Johnny Lee
Cover picture for the articleIf you’re looking for activities for child development then you’re at the right place. Here you will find activities related to children which will definitely help them to sharpen their mind and make physical active. Scroll down to read more about Activities for Child Development. 1. Colouring Activities. Colouring is...

KidsThrive Global

Guide Your Child’s Intellectual Development, Part 4

In my last blog post, I provided a brief overview of the preschool years, which we call The Smart Explorer stage. In this post, we’ll explore some important environmental factors that can play a role in the intellectual development of your child during the 3 to 5 year age range.
Kidscommunalnews.com

5 Tips for Teaching Your Child a New Sport or Activity

Teaching your child safety should be the first priority. Instruct your child on how to remain safe while practicing their sport. Get support via online resources, coaches, or trainers. Make sure you don't over work your child, playing this sport should be a fun thing to do, not a chore.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Fatherly

The Flaw in Child Development Research All Parents Need to Grapple With

Ideally, parenting advice should be informed by child development research. But that’s more complicated than it would first appear. Because inevitably, every study presents a set of questions: How big was the sample size? How was the study designed? Are there confounding factors to the results? But even more importantly: Is the study biased towards a certain gender race or culture?
Kidscgdev.org

How Do Early Child Development Interventions Affect Mothers? In Most Cases, We Don’t Know.

Lots of children in low- and middle-income countries do not receive the nutrition or stimulation in early childhood that will help them thrive later in life. In recent years, many countries (along with their international partners) have increased investments in programs seeking to meet that need: parent training classes, increased access to daycare and preschool programs, nutrition supplementation, cash support, and more.
Denver, CODenver Post

This Denver Pediatric Chiropractor shares important signs to watch in your child’s development

Is reading and walking early good for kids? Did you know they can actually be a sign of sensory processing problems affecting brain development?. Reading and walking are big stepping stones that parents look forward to in the development of their children. As a Denver Pediatric Chiropractor, we regularly educate families that if certain stepping stones are not reached first, they will cause a child to be more susceptible to developmental delays that can follow them into life as an adult. The good news is these delays or signs can be spotted if you know what to look for.
Family RelationshipsGrand Forks Herald

NewsMD podcast 'The Health Variant' episode: 'Your Child's Development'

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Are you a parent and worried your child's development might be falling behind?. You're not alone. But there's help. In the eighth episode of NewsMD podcast "The Health Variant," host and Health Correspondent Jeremy Fugleberg explores a program designed to help parents monitor their child's development and provides resources for what to do with concerns.
Kidspsychologytoday.com

This Is a Child's Brain on Spanking

Research shows that spanking not only changes a child’s behavior for the worse but also alters normal brain function. Experts of various ilk recommend against spanking. Constructive alternatives to spanking include positive reinforcement for desired behaviors and the use of time-outs. We’ve all been there. Helplessly watching as a parent...
Great Bend, KSPosted by
Great Bend Post

Chamber celebrates remodel at Child Development Center

The Great Bend Chamber of Commerce staff and Ambassador’s Club hosted a Ribbon Cutting at Barton Community College Child Development Center (CDC). The CDC was opened in this new facility in January of 2000 and in January of 2021, went through an extensive remodel to the whole facility. The CDC began 34 years ago, first as a preschool then as a childcare center. CDC employs five full-time staff members and 16 part-time, all looking over the 35+ children who attend.
San Bernardino County, CAiecn.com

Crafton Hills College Child Development Center set to reopen safely, now accepting applications

The Crafton Hills College (CHC) Child Development Center plans to reopen August 9 as COVID-19 cases steadily decline and vaccination rates rise across the county. The Child Development Center had initially closed in March 2020 following recommendations from the County Department of Public Health. While it was closed, the Center’s staff deep-cleaned and disinfected the facility, said CHC Child Development Center Director Deborah Wasbotten. She added that the priorities for reopening will be health and safety, as well as providing a positive experience for the children in their care.
Washington, DCPosted by
The DC Line

Press Release: Councilmember Christina Henderson introduces legislation to ensure access to child development facilities that are high quality and affordable

News Release — At-large DC Council member Christina Henderson. Washington, DC – Today, Councilmember Henderson introduced the Facility Allowance for Child Development Centers Amendment Act of 2021. This legislation will help ensure that all 45,000 children in the District under age 5 have access to child development facilities that are high quality and affordable.
Educationvarsity.co.uk

Study links physical activity to children’s academic attainment

A new study by Cambridge researchers at the Faculty of Education has found that increased opportunities for physical activity could support children’s academic attainment, and decrease the achievement gap between wealthy and less advantaged pupils. The researchers found that children who do more physical activity have greater abilities of self-regulation....
Austin, TXthedallasnews.net

Poor sleep may affect academic achievement for children

Washington [US], May 31 (ANI): A new research has found that poor sleep health may disproportionately affect children of colour from families of low socioeconomic status and place them at risk for behaviour problems and lower academic performance. However, few sleep studies utilise standard measures of both classroom behaviour and...
Family RelationshipsNews-Medical.net

Supportive family environment can reduce effects of social deprivation among adopted children

An environment in which family members support one another and express their feelings can reduce the effects of social deprivation on cognitive ability and development among adopted children, suggests a small study by researchers at the National Institutes of Health. In contrast, rule-driven households where family members are in conflict may increase an adopted child's chances for cognitive, behavioral and emotional difficulties.
Educationthekashmirimages.com

Exploring opportunities for Individuals with Disabilities

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Recognizing that the Individuals with Disabilities constitute a valuable human resource for the society and that a majority of such persons can lead a better quality of life if given equal opportunities and effective access to rehabilitation measures and to cater to the academic needs, the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India alongwith University Grants Commission, AICTE, NHFDC, faciliate a number of schemes and scholarships for students with disability. These schemes are to be availed within a time frame and people interested must look for the dates etc carefully so as to avail the benefits and not lose the opportunity. Here are some of the schemes that invite applications from the deserving candidates:
HealthAugusta Free Press

Championing accessibility within disabilities studies

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. No grandmothers died. No dogs ate homework. No computers corrupted term papers. And so it was that Carolyn Shivers’ students used no such excuses when turning in assignments — and she knows why. The winner of three Virginia Tech awards over the past year, Shivers credits accessibility as the key to her successes.
Agriculturenewtoncountytimes.com

Food science doctoral students earn Feeding Tomorrow scholarships

FAYETTEVILLE — Three graduate students in food science at the U of A have received 2021 scholarships through Feeding Tomorrow: The Foundation of the Institute of Food Technologists. Tad Beekman received the IFT Sensory and Consumer Sciences Division Silver Celebration Ph.D. Scholarship, which is given to one doctoral student annually.
Interneteducatorstechnology.com

12 Good EdTech Tools to Use in Your Distance Education

Looking for some educational websites to help you with the management of your online (and also face-to-face) classroom teaching? The list below has you covered. It features a collection of some popular web tools you can use to perform a wide variety of educational tasks. These include: creating interactive video lessons, collect formative assessments and provide real-time feedback to students, enhance students learning through the use of digital games and flashcards, create online classes and share assignments and learning resources with students, organize students into appropriate learning groups and many more. Links to these websites are under the visual.