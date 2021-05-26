Notre Dame Baseball: Latest 2021 NCAA Tournament projections

The Las Vegas Raiders were solid on the offensive side of the ball in 2020, and in 2021, they could take their game to the next level. The Las Vegas Raiders finished the 2020 NFL season with an 8-8 record, a one-win improvement over the previous season. The problem with that is, they had an offense that should have certainly led them to the playoffs, had it not been for how bad the team played on the other side of the ball.