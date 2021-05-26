Notre Dame Baseball: Latest 2021 NCAA Tournament projections
In their final projections over at D1Baseball.com, Notre Dame Baseball will in fact make the NCAA Tournament, but where do they land in the field of 64?. The 2021 Notre Dame Baseball team has been one of the better squads in the country all season long, navigating a tough ACC schedule along the way. Widely considered one of the better conferences in all of college baseball, the ACC has been owned by the Irish, who went into the ACC Tournament as the No. 1 seed.