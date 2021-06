As we get deeper into the second month of the Fantasy Baseball season, we're noticing some trends that are sustainable and others that are not so sustainable. For the early part of this 2021 season, it seemed like we were headed toward a new version of baseball where hitters struck out a lot more frequently with a lot fewer hits. That, however, may start to be normalizing. As Scott White noted on Sunday, league-wide BABIP in April 2021 was .283 while in May of 2021 it was .293 and in all of 2020 it was .292. In addition to that, league-wide strikeout percentage in April 2021 was 24.4% while in May 2021 it was 23.4% and in all of 2020 it was 23.4%. League-wide batting average in April 2021 was .232 while in May 2021 it was .242 and all of 2020 it was .245.