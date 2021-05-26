Rough night of sleep? Don't count on caffeine to fight your sleep deprivation
Rough night of sleep? Relying on caffeine to get you through the day isn't always the answer, says a new study from Michigan State University. Researchers from MSU's Sleep and Learning Lab, led by psychology associate professor Kimberly Fenn, assessed how effective caffeine was in counteracting the negative effects of sleep deprivation on cognition. As it turns out, caffeine can only get you so far.www.thebrighterside.news