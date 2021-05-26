Cancel
U.S. Politics

Secretary Blinken travels to Egypt, Jordan amid Palestinian protests

MSNBC
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAndrea Mitchell joins Kasie Hunt to report from Jerusalem, as Secretary of State Antony Blinken continues to work to shore up the cease-fire between Israel and Hamas, with visits today to key partners in Egypt and Jordan. But while the Secretary makes his diplomatic push, tensions remain on the ground, with a flood of protests in East Jerusalem against the potential eviction of hundreds of Palestinians from their homes.

Andrea Mitchell
Kasie Hunt
#Palestinians#Jordan#Hamas#Israel#East Jerusalem#State Secretary#State Antony Blinken#Protests#Tensions#Visits Today#Key Partners
Palestine
Egypt
Israel Briefly Detains Prominent Palestinian Activist Twins

Israeli authorities Sunday briefly detained two prominent Palestinian activists who gained a global audience while fighting eviction from their homes in the Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah. Israeli police arrested Mona el-Kurd, 23, at her home Sunday and left a summons for her twin brother, Muhammad, according to...
Egypt pushes Mideast peace with envoys to Israel, Palestinians

Egypt applied its diplomatic muscle on Sunday to ongoing tensions between Israel and militants based in the Gaza Strip in an effort to make sure that a peace deal it recently negotiated continues to hold. Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukri called for building on the cease-fire by avoiding “all practices...
Action News Jax

Egypt invites Hamas, Palestinians, Israel for further talks

CAIRO — (AP) — Egypt has invited Israel, Hamas and the Palestinian Authority for separate talks that aim at consolidating the cease-fire that ended an 11-day war between Israel and the Gaza Strip’s militant Hamas rulers, an Egyptian intelligence official said Thursday. The talks would also focus on accelerating the reconstruction process in Gaza.
Blinken turns to 'effective partner' Egypt to calm Mideast

CAIRO (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken jetted to Egypt on Wednesday as he pressed ahead with a diplomatic mission aimed at shoring up a cease-fire that ended an 11-day war between Israel and the Gaza Strip's ruling Hamas militant group. Blinken landed in Cairo a day after...
U.S., Egypt working closely to reinforce Gaza ceasefire, Blinken says

CAIRO/GAZA, May 26 (Reuters) - Egypt and the United States said they would work together to reinforce a ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian militants as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Cairo and Amman on Wednesday on a regional tour. Egypt has longstanding relations with both sides in the...
Blinken in Jordan to Solidify Mideast Cease-fire Truce

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Jordan Wednesday on the last leg of a Middle East tour for a meeting with King Abdullah to solidify the cease-fire agreement between Israel and Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip. Blinken arrived in Jordan, where half the population of 10 million...
Blinken arrives in Egypt to shore up Gaza cease-fire efforts

CAIRO — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Egypt on Wednesday as he pressed ahead with a diplomatic mission aimed at shoring up a cease-fire that ended an 11-day war between Israel and the Gaza Strip’s ruling Hamas militant group. Blinken landed in Cairo a day after holding...
Secretary Blinken Announces US Will Reopen Jerusalem Consulate

NEW YORK (77WABC) – Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the reopening of the U.S. Consulate General in Jerusalem during a visit to the region in support of the Gaza cease-fire on Tuesday. The move restores ties with Palestinians that were downgraded by the Trump administration. The consulate was an...
Blinken Heads to Egypt, Jordan on First Middle East Tour

 A day after expressing support for Israel’s security and announcing reconstruction aid for Gaza, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken traveled Wednesday to Egypt, which was heavily involved in achieving a cease-fire in last week’s conflict between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza. . In Cairo, Blinken met with Egyptian President Abdel...
Secretary Antony J. Blinken Meet and Greet with Embassy Jerusalem Staff

MR SHRIER: We have – we are honored with a very special guest, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and I just want to say in introduction, sir, that you’re looking at a very small part of our embassy staff of nearly 1,500 persons. And when I look at our staff, what I see is hope – hope because we have a wide diversity of people represented in our embassy staff. Of course, you have the Americans, who themselves represent the diverse parts of American society. But we also see hope here because we see Israelis, we see – from all sorts of communities, including Arab citizens of Israel, Jewish citizens of Israel of various backgrounds. And we also see Palestinians from the West Bank, we see East Jerusalemites, and you met two of our Gaza-based staff. So you see a diverse community working together for the benefit of U.S. relations with Israel and with the Palestinian Authority. And so that is what gives me hope. And with that, sir, I give you the crowd.
The Hill

Blinken to travel to Middle East following cease-fire

Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to the Middle East this week to meet separately with Israeli and Palestinian officials, part of the Biden administration’s continuing diplomatic efforts after a cease-fire brought an end to 11 days of violence between Israel and Hamas. “During his trip, Secretary Blinken will...
Is Egypt changing its stance towards Palestinians?

Following a deadly 11-day war between Israel and Hamas, Egypt has boosted its credentials as a key mediator between the two parties. On 21 May, Egypt successfully brokered a ceasefire to end the devastating conflict, which left 274 Palestinians, including 66 children, and 12 Israelis dead, and saw over 1,000 homes in Gaza destroyed and up to 50,000 Palestinians displaced by Israeli bombardments. Observers believe that Cairo is attempting to leverage its diplomatic power to restore its regional clout after feeling that normalisation agreements with Israel and other key actors, such as the Unite…
Israel arrests Palestinian activist Muna el-Kurd in East Jerusalem

Israeli security forces have questioned a Palestinian activist who played a significant role in protests against the possible eviction of Palestinian families from homes in East Jerusalem. Video footage showed Muna el-Kurd being taken in handcuffs from her home in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood. Police said the 23-year-old was accused...