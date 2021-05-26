Secretary Blinken travels to Egypt, Jordan amid Palestinian protests
Andrea Mitchell joins Kasie Hunt to report from Jerusalem, as Secretary of State Antony Blinken continues to work to shore up the cease-fire between Israel and Hamas, with visits today to key partners in Egypt and Jordan. But while the Secretary makes his diplomatic push, tensions remain on the ground, with a flood of protests in East Jerusalem against the potential eviction of hundreds of Palestinians from their homes.www.msnbc.com