2021 college football coaching carousel: Outlooks for each new hire from immediate success to shortest tenure

It's been a little over four months since Bryan Harsin shocked the college football world by leaving his alma mater Boise State for Auburn. The Harsin hire has caused a range of reactions that we will share with you. Harsin's first game as Auburn's head football coach will be against the Akron Zips. One of the worst teams in college football and my alma mater. After that, the Zips, the Tigers face Penn State before opening up in the SEC West.