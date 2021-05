GREENSBORO, NC (May 19, 2021) – The City of Greensboro will receive $59.4 million in COVID-19 relief and economic recovery funds as part of the federal American Rescue Plan (ARP). The City is asking residents for their input on how the money should be spent. Residents can suggest how to divvy up the funds by using the Greensboro ARP Spending Simulator, available atwww.greensboro-nc.gov/ARP. City Council is expected to decide how to spend the first portion of the funds over the next several months.