Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

An instrumental scientist

By Manisha Aggarwal-Schifellite
Harvard Health
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJerome Kagan, the Daniel and Amy Starch Research Professor of Psychology Emeritus and a pathbreaking scholar of developmental psychology, never let a good idea pass him by — no matter where he was when it occurred. “He’d be driving down Memorial Drive and have a great idea he wanted to...

news.harvard.edu
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Pinker
Person
Martha Minow
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rutgers University#Ohio State University#Distinguished Professor#Assistant Professor#Emeritus Professor#Professor Emeritus#Scholar#Amy Starch Research#Harvard Medical School#Yale#The U S Army Hospital#The Fels Institute#The Harvard Gazette#National Research Council#Harvard Law School#Harvard Faculty Club#New York University#Psychology Emeritus#Education Emeritus#Developmental Psychology
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Psychology
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
News Break
Science
Related
New Orleans, LAneworleanscitybusiness.com

Obatala Sciences, Harvard partner on human fat tissue study

New Orleans-based biotechnology firm Obatala Sciences has been granted an exclusive license from Harvard University to commercialize innovations that enable the study of human fat tissue in vitro. The licensed Harvard technology, an adipose-on-a-chip, provides a method of obtaining adult-size fat tissue cells for study in vitro and enables the...
Collegesin-sightjournal.com

Conversation with Distinguished Professor Graham Priest on Dialetheism, Truth, True Paradoxes, and Metaphilosophy: Distinguished Professor, Philosophy, City University of New York (2)

Numbering: Issue 27.A, Idea: Outliers & Outsiders (22) Place of Publication: Langley, British Columbia, Canada. Title: In-Sight: Independent Interview-Based Journal. From the professional website for Professor Priest: “Graham Priest grew up as a working class kid in South London. He read mathematics and (and a little bit of logic) at St. John’s College, Cambridge. He obtained his doctorate in mathematics at the London School of Economics. By that time, he had come to the conclusion that philosophy was more fun than mathematics. So, luckily, he got his first job (in 1974) in a philosophy department, as a temporary lecturer in the Department of Logic and Metaphysics at the University of St Andrews. The first permanent job he was offered was at the University of Western Australia. He moved to Australia when he took up the position, and has spent most of his working life there. After 12 years at the University of Western Australia, he moved to take up the chair of philosophy at the University of Queensland, and after 12 years there, he moved again to take up the Boyce Gibson Chair of Philosophy at Melbourne University, where he is now emeritus. While he was there, he was a Fellow of Ormond College. During the Melbourne years, he was also an Arché Professorial Fellow at the University of St Andrews. He is a past president of the Australasian Association for Logic, and the Australasian Association of Philosophy, of which he was Chair of Council for 13 years. He was elected a Fellow of the Australian Academy of Humanities in 1995, and awarded a Doctor of Letters by the University of Melbourne in 2002. In 2009 he took up the position of Distinguished Professor at the Graduate Center, City University of New York, where he now lives and works. Graham has published in nearly every leading logic and philosophy journal. At the last count, he had published about 240 papers. He has also published six monographs (mostly with Oxford University Press), as well as a number of edited collections. Much of his work has been in logic, especially non-classical logic, and related areas. He is perhaps best know for his work on dialetheism, the view that some contradictions are true. However, he has also published widely in many other areas, such as metaphysics, Buddhist philosophy, and the history of philosophy, both East and West. Graham has travelled widely, lecturing and addressing conferences in every continent except Antarctica. For many years, he practiced karatedo. He is a third dan in Shobukai, and a fourth dan in Shitoryu (awarded by the head of style, Sensei Mabuni Kenei in Osaka, when he was training there). Before he left Australia he was an Australian National kumite referee and kata judge. Nowadays, he swims and practices taichi. He loves (good ) opera, jazz , and 60s rock … and East Asian art.” He discusses: dialetheism; the nature of truth; the construction of formal logic; some classic examples of formal logical statements with a dialetheism counterpart; the strengths and weaknesses of traditional logics, paraconsistent logics, and dialetheism-based logic; formal dialetheism; systems build on top of dialetheism; true paradoxes; philosophy and metaphilosophy; and the realm of metaphilosophy.
Sciencefordham.edu

Biology Grad Student Lauded for Research into Brain Chemistry

Devin Rocks is still at least a year away from earning his Ph.D. in biology. But the Rockaway Park, Queens, native is already making a splash in the academic world, thanks to his work examining the role that fluctuating sex hormones can have on mental disorders such as anxiety and depression.
Houston, TXrice.edu

NIH supports mathematical optimization of tumor treatment

HOUSTON – (June 2, 2021) – A new strategy to reduce the side effects suffered by patients undergoing treatment for head and neck cancers now has the support of the National Institutes of Health. Andrew Schaefer, the Noah Harding Chair and a professor of computational and applied mathematics and computer...
Sciencespectrumnews.org

Deleting rare autism gene leads to physical, social differences in mice

Loss of the gene KMT5B stunts growth in male mice and leads to social difficulties in female mice, a new study suggests. Mutations in KMT5B are strongly associated with intellectual disability and autism in people, according to work that began about five years ago. The new study is the first to investigate the mutations’ effects on the mouse brain.
Collegesinfodocket.com

University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign: New iSchool Project Aims to Digitize Predigital Scientific Literature

Teaching Assistant Professor Jill Naiman has received a $506,912 grant from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) to digitize predigital scientific literature. Her project, “The Reading Time Machine: Transforming Astrophysical Literature into Actionable Data,” is a collaboration with Harvard University and the Astrophysics Data System (ADS), a digital library portal operated by the Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory (SAO) under a NASA grant. With over 15 million records, ADS is one of the most important archives in the scientific field of astronomy.
SciencePosted by
Best Life

Scientists Just Made a Startling Discovery About Vaccinated People Who Get COVID

Vaccinations give us some reassurance that we're safe from the novel coronavirus—but since no vaccine is 100 percent effective, you could still catch COVID after getting your shot(s), which is known as a breakthrough infection. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said that not only are these cases very rare—as in, there's only about a 0.01 percent chance—they're also more likely to be asymptomatic or mild, which means the vaccines are working as intended. In recent months, medical experts have said that not only does the vaccine prevent you from developing severe COVID, but vaccinated people who are infected are less likely to transmit the virus. Unfortunately, scientists just recently made a new discovery about breakthrough infections that may debunk that notion. According to a new study out of the University of Washington (UW) Medicine, vaccinated people who get COVID may be more likely to spread the virus than previously believed.
AgricultureArgus Observer Online

Scientists propose irrigation improvements

With threats of water scarcity complicating the need to feed a growing global population, it is more important than ever to get crop irrigation right. Overwatering can deplete local water supplies and lead to polluted runoff, while underwatering can lead to sub-optimal crop performance. Yet few farmers use science-based tools to help them decide when and how much to water their crops.
Sciencenorthstarmonthly.com

Curiosity, Jennifer Doudna, and the Code of Life

Curiosity drives science, and Jennifer Doudna, a Nobel Prize-winning biochemist, has a driving curiosity to understand the natural world. In The Code Breaker, Jennifer Doudna, Gene Editing, and the Future of the Human Race, Walter Isaacson recounts how curiosity drove her life’s work and those of her collaborators and competitors in the basic research of life itself.
WildlifeEurekAlert

Yale-NUS College scientist discovers how leafbirds make complex color-producing crystals

A recent study by a team of researchers led by Dr Vinod Kumar Saranathan from the Division of Science at Yale-NUS College has discovered a complex, three-dimensional crystal called the single gyroid within feathers of the blue-winged leafbird. Dr Saranathan and his team's breakthrough came from their investigation of the feather colours of leafbirds, an enigmatic group of perching birds endemic to South and Southeast Asia (including Singapore), one species of which has evolved the unique crystals in its plumage.
CharitiesStamford Advocate

Beckman Foundation Announces 2021 Beckman Young Investigator Awardees

Eleven Researchers Selected to Receive $6.6M in Total Science Funding for Cutting-edge Research. The Arnold and Mabel Beckman Foundation announced today the selection of its 2021 class of Beckman Young Investigator Awardees from U.S. colleges and universities. The awardees exemplify the Foundation’s mission of supporting the most promising young faculty members in the early stages of their academic careers in the chemical and life sciences, particularly to foster the invention of methods, instruments, and materials that will open new avenues of research in science. They were selected from a pool of over 250 applicants after a three-part review led by a panel of scientific experts.
Aerospace & DefenseNewswise

Thomas Jefferson University Sends Research into Space

Newswise — PHILADELPHIA – Early next year, the Rakia space mission will be the first to send space tourists to the international space station (ISS), along with 44 research projects to help scientists explore a broad range of topics, including the effects of low-gravity and space travel on the human body. Three of these projects are contributions from Thomas Jefferson University collaborations.
Sciencecontemporaryobgyn.net

NIH Study to Improve Gestational Diabetes Screening and Diagnosis

“GO MOMs will set the foundation for determining future approaches to the screening, diagnosis, and eventually, the treatment of elevated blood glucose during pregnancy,” said NIDDK program director Barbara Linder, MD, PHD, the project scientist for the study. A new study aims to improve gestational diabetes screening and diagnosis. Supported...
CollegesAsbarez News

Dr. Brian Ellison Appointed AUA Provost, VP for Academic Affairs

YEREVAN—The American University of Armenia is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Brian Ellison as the new Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, effective July 1. Dr. Ellison will continue to support the development and implementation of the new strategic process for the University. Professor Ellison has served...
Berkshire County, MAtheberkshireedge.com

BOOK REVIEW: ‘The Code Breaker’ by Walter Isaacson

“The Code Breaker” begins at the onset of COVID with UC Berkeley’s Jennifer Doudna, “a superstar for her role in inventing the gene-editing technology known as CRISPR.” Walter Isaacson explains: “In their DNA, bacteria develop clustered repeated sequences, known as CRISPRs, that can remember and then destroy viruses that attack them.”