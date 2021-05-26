Keanu Neal gives insight into new role with Cowboys, reuniting with Dan Quinn and Damontae Kazee for 2021

There's been a ton of change for Keanu Neal in 2021, but it's mixed with just the right amount of familiarity. In January, CBS Sports reported a high likelihood the veteran defensive back would make his way to the Dallas Cowboys, after parting ways with the Atlanta Falcons in free agency. He had his choice of several suitors, but narrowed it down to the only two -- the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Jets. He'd ultimately choose to sign a one-year deal with the former, reuniting his former head coach in Atlanta, Dan Quinn, in the process.