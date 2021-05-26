newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

How to enable one-handed mode in Android 12

By Jeramy Johnson
Android Central
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe best Android phones have not only managed to pack in more features over the years, but they've been getting larger as well. For many, it's gotten to the point where they have to use two hands for tasks that ordinarily, or ideally, could be done with one hand. Sometimes, it's just more convenient or comfortable to use your phone one-handed, like when you're walking or holding a cup of coffee. Several smartphone manufacturers have taken it upon themselves to build their own one-handed mode versions, but now with Android 12, Google includes it at the system level. At the time of writing this article, one-handed mode is still in beta. But if you have the beta installed, you can turn on the feature now. In a few easy steps, we'll show you how to enable one-handed mode in Android 12. Let's get started!

www.androidcentral.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Phones#Android Apps#Smartphone Apps#Iphone Apps#Google Apps#Reachability#One Handed Mode#Switching Apps#Feature#Beta#System#Tasks#Timeout#Manufacturers#Coffee#Walking
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Iphone
News Break
Technology
News Break
Samsung
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Google
Related
Cell Phonesnextpit.com

How to turn off the camera shutter sound on Android

Most smartphones produce a fake shutter sound when you take a picture. It can be loud and annoying, especially when you’re trying to discreetly snap a candid picture of a friend or a bunch of selfies. Getting rid of the shutter sound can be as easy as turning down the volume on some devices, whilst for others, a little more effort may be involved. Find out how to turn off the camera shutter sound on your phone below.
SoftwareAndroid Headlines

There's An Easy New Way To Load Your Google Messages Up With GIFs

Google Messages is making it way easier to pump your texts full of GIFs. Not just GIFs though. Emoji and stickers, too. As spotted by 9To5Google, Google Messages has recently received a small update that lumps the GIFs, emoji, and sticker packs all into one spot. When you open up a chat, you’ll find that all three can now be found in side by side tabs. Before even tapping on the message box where you type, you can hit the emoji button and these tabs will pop up.
Cell Phoneskiss951.com

These Apps Are Draining Your Phone’s Battery the Most

I was wondering why my battery was dying so fast lately and now I found the answer. PCMag reports on recent data that shows which apps on your mobile device are draining its battery the most. If your phone is burning out quickly throughout the day, it might be worth...
ComputersAndroid Central

Google desperately needs to take control of Android apps on Chromebooks

This has combined with the general lackadaisical approach to apps for Android tablets over the last several years have left Chromebooks with a bit of a minefield. If you download and install an app from Google Play, your app might be a good one, but it's much more likely to be a super-sized phone app or an app that leaves black bars on most of the screen. And given that Chromebooks sales are exploding these days, it's more critical than ever for Google to take charge and push Chromebook apps in a more consistent (and consistently useful) direction.
Cell Phonesimore.com

Google Chat is now part of the Gmail app on iPhone and iPad

The Gmail app on iPhone and iPad now has a new Google Chat tab. The change is available to everyone with corporate and free Gmail accounts. Available to both corporate and free Gmail users, the move means that there are new Chat and Rooms tabs alongside the existing Meet and Mail tabs that people might be familiar with – Google Meet had already been rolled into the Gmail app. It isn't clear exactly when the change went live, but 9to5Google reckons it probably happened within the last few weeks.
Cell PhonesCNET

Android 12's first public beta to come next week? 4 features we can't wait to use

Google's annual developer conference, Google I/O, will begin on May 18 after skipping last year's event due to the pandemic. We expect Google will release the first public beta of Android 12 during the event's opening keynote. Up until now, Android 12 has been available to developers and those brave enough to install a very early version of the next operating system that will power Android phones and tablets.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

S21ultra camera issue and reboot

I'm having random restarts with the s21 ultra, seems the phone is having an error in the background and restarts to avoid freezing or something. I checked all the auto-restart options are off. The restarts really happen randomly, sometimes im watching a youtube video, sometimes chatting on whatsapp, and it happens almost once/twice a week.
Cell PhonesANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Microsoft Office for Android finally gets Dark Mode

Microsoft Office for Android is getting an update. Last year, we remember it finally allowing files to be edited on Android G Suite. We knew the Microsoft Office app could keep it all together and we believe it could do so much more. The latest improvement for the program is Dark Mode. Users have been asking for this feature for the Office app for Android phones and it’s finally here. A lot of apps have already received Dark Mode but it took Microsoft some time to bring it to the Android version.
Cell PhonesPosted by
SlashGear

Android 12 leak reveals major UI changes

Thursday saw the leak of the Pixel 6 and its rather controversial design which, given Google’s past phones, isn’t exactly a surprise. While some people may not be that impressed by the way the phone will try to catch attention, the software on it might be less divisive. Android 12 has already been leaked to usher in a new design language but the final look that’s being shown off in this latest leak really puts a new different spin on those changes.
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

How To Downgrade Google Pixel From Android 12 Beta To Android 11

Now that the first beta for Android 12 is out, many of us are trying it out on our Pixels. But remember it is a beta, and will have issues. So many might be looking to downgrade from the Android 12 Beta on their Google Pixel smartphone. It’s relatively simple to do, actually. And here’s how you can do it.
Cell Phonesmobilesyrup.com

How the Android 12 beta visually compares to Android 11

Now that I’ve spent a little time using the first Android 12 beta, I’ve found a ton of new design elements that we’ll compare below. If you have a Pixel 3 or newer, you can learn how to install the beta for yourself, here. It’s also available for devices from other manufacturers, but early reports indicate the beta is less stable on non-Pixel phones.
Cell PhonesTechRadar

How to get the Android 12 beta on your smartphone

After months of developer betas, Google finally announced the official, public Android 12 beta today at Google IO 2021. You can download it right now, provided you have a compatible phone – but for the first time, the first beta will be available to handsets from over a half-dozen different phonemakers.
Cell PhonesAndroid Central

How to use the search feature in WhatsApp for Android

Whatsapp is one of the most popular messaging apps in the world. When you have a lot of friends, messages, and contacts flying around, it can be hard to keep track of what is where. Fortunately, Whatsapp incorporated a sort of Universal Search into its app that can help you locate basically anything that has happened in the app. That makes it easy to search for chats, attachments, contacts, or anything else, all from one search bar.
Cell Phoneslaptopmag.com

Android 12 beta is available: How to download it now

While we have seen glimpses of Android 12 here and there. It was officially announced during the Google I/O 2021 keynote today along with the availability of the first public beta. Currently, you will only be eligible to download the Android 12 beta if you have a Pixel device, Pixel...
Cell Phonesmobilesyrup.com

Google could be thinking outside the bump with new Pixel 6 leak

Jon Prosser is back at it again, and this time he claims to be giving us a glimpse at what Google’s Pixel 6 series might look like. The notorious leaker says that Google is getting ready to significantly revamp its phone line’s design with a new look that takes the camera bump in an entirely different direction. According to the sometimes reliable Prosser, Google’s upcoming smartphones are called the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro.
Cell Phonesmakeuseof.com

WhatsApp Is Testing Disappearing Mode on iOS and Android

Facebook-owned WhatsApp is testing a new privacy feature in its mobile app for the iPhone and Android handsets, dubbed Disappearing Mode, which supports sending and receiving vanishing messages similar to Snapchat, Signal, and other messaging apps. WhatsApp Testing Auto-Vanishing Messages. This was first reported by WABetaInfo, a site dedicated to...
Cell PhonesLifehacker

How to Install Android 12 Beta 1 Today

It’s time for Android 12 Beta 1—your first chance to try out all the fun new changes to Google’s operating system with less of a chance of encountering a nasty bug, taking a performance hit, or running into other beta-bred problems on your primary carry device. At least, I’m much more willing to check out the beta version of Android 12 than the wild, wild west of the developer preview, and getting the beta up and running on your phone is simple.
Electronicsxda-developers

Apple is working on a new pair of wireless earbuds called Beats Studio Buds

Apple’s go-to wireless earbuds are part of the AirPods lineup, which is comprised of the regular AirPods, the AirPods Pro, and we even recently got full-fledged wireless headphones in the form of the AirPods Max. But AirPods are not Apple’s only audio venture. They also own the Beats brand, first founded by Dr. Dre, and have released many Apple-centric products since their 2014 acquisition. They often feature similar hardware to AirPods, including Apple’s W1 and H1 chipsets, and work pretty well on iOS devices as a result. New Beats true wireless earbuds, seemingly called Beats Studio Buds, are coming soon if images found in the tvOS 14.6 and iOS 14.6 betas are anything to go by.