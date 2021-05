Graduating seniors at Mars Hill University will walk the stage for their commencement ceremony this Saturday, May 15, but with some modifications for social distancing and safety related to the coronavirus. In addition to approximately 201 students who completed their degree requirements in the spring semester, the spring commencement also will include Mars Hill’s December 2020 graduates, nearly 40 of whom have indicated they plan to attend. The ceremony will begin at 12:15 p.m.