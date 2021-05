UNITED STATES—Oh, America it seems so many of us are driven by greed. Yes, you heard my correct, greed one of the seven deadly sins. When I refer to greed I’m not referring to stuff, I’m referring to money. Sometimes it seems people will do any and everything to have more money or to hold onto the money they have. It begs a large question: why? It could be the direct result that we live in a capitalist country where money dictates a ton of our behavior, where we can go, what we can do and who we can do it with.