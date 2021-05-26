Helena Bonham Carter Is the Red Carpet Rebel Hollywood Needs
The year was 2011, and everyone couldn’t stop talking about one thing on the Golden Globes red carpet: Helena Bonham Carter’s mismatched shoes. The British actor hit the step and repeat in a shapely Vivienne Westwood frock with a pink satin pump on one foot, and a green satin pump on the other. E!’s Fashion Police dubbed the clashing footwear a “fashion fail.” But Carter went on to defend her style choice, telling People, "Why not wear mismatching shoes? Who says we can't? I was just having fun.”www.vogue.com