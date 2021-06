CLARKSVILLE — They were coming to arrest his father. Deepesh Subedi, only 5 at the time, helped his family quickly pack a few essentials before the soldiers arrived. It didn’t matter that his father was a quiet farmer, with no interest in politics. It didn’t matter that the Subedi family had lived in Bhutan – a small country on the edge of the Himalayas – as legal citizens for several generations. All that mattered to the soldiers, marching up the slopes with their guns, was that the family had immigrated from Nepal several generations earlier.