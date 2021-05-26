newsbreak-logo
WWE

Jim Ross on what talent has shined for AEW, who he feels will be "The Guy"

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll Elite Wrestling returns for their next big event on Sunday night from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Fla. The main event features Kenny Omega defending the AEW heavyweight title against Orange Cassidy and PAC. Also, The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Sammy Guevara, Santana and Ortiz) take on The...

