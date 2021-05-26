Lawrence D. Bobo honored for contributions to public opinion studies

Georgetown University professors collaborated with a committee of the United Nations to produce the first-ever long-term study on internally displaced persons in Iraq. The study analyzed 3,500 households of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Iraq, individuals forced to leave their homes but who still remain within the borders of their country, over the last six years. Analysts from the International Organization for Migration (IOM), an intergovernmental group of the United Nations specializing in the field of migration studies, collaborated with the Georgetown University Law Center Institute for the Study of International Migration (ISIM) and the Georgetown University Center for Contemporary Arab Studies (CCAS) to conduct the study. The report is the first of its kind to study IDPs over a multi-year period, according to Rochelle Davis, director of CCAS.

GEORGETOWN, DC ・ 3 DAYS AGO