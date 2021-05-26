newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

As Kim Kardashian Fans Out Over Olivia Rodrigo, Her Daughter Hilariously Put Her On Blast

By Erik Swann
Posted by 
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kim Kardashian may have her hands full with her reality TV projects and business ventures, but that doesn’t mean the star doesn’t take some time to relax and take in all that pop culture has to offer. And at present, the music world is experiencing a serious jolt after the release of Sour, the debut album from Olivia Rodrigo of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Much of the music-loving world is loving the album, and Kim Kardashian is also a fan of the singer. Though while she was recently fangirling out over Rodrigo, her daughter couldn’t help but hilariously call her out.

www.cinemablend.com
CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
26K+
Followers
21K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#Kim And Kanye#Comedy Star#High School Musical#Bora Bora#Sci Fi#Psa#Daughter#Video#Sweet Accessories#Reality Tv#Pop Culture#Tough Love#Dry Humor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Kim Kardashian West buys iconic Janet Jackson video outfit

It was Janet Jackson's 55th birthday over the weekend, but Kim Kardashian West got the gift. The reality star/mogul shared on her Instagram stories over the weekend that she had purchased the outfit Jackson wore in the music video for her hit 1993 single, "If." Kardashian West shared birthday wishes...
CelebritiesPosted by
Teen Vogue

Olivia Rodrigo on Her Mom's Reaction to “Drivers License”

Olivia Rodrigo exploded onto the music scene earlier this year with “drivers license,” and she basically hasn’t stopped moving since (hello, welcome to my 89th repeat listen of Sour this weekend). But even though “drivers license” immediately caught the attention of TikTokers everywhere—not to mention Regé-Jean Page and the cast of SNL—the High School Musical star’s debut single didn’t get the same reaction from everyone.
CelebritiesComplex

Travis Barker and Kim Kardashian Reportedly Never Had Affair Despite His Ex’s Claim

Despite new accusations reportedly from his ex Shanna Moakler, sources are claiming that Travis Barker did not have an affair with Kim Kardashian. A source close to both the Blink-182 drummer and entrepreneur told Page Six Monday that nothing happened between Kim and Travis during the time he was with Moakler, between 2004 and 2006, after the model reportedly claimed in a DM that it was the reason for their divorce.
MusicPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Olivia Rodrigo Brought ’90s Beauty to Her SNL Performance

Olivia Rodrigo's arrival onto the pop scene has been marked by a cadre of ‘90s-inspired details, the rising star infusing her wardrobe and beauty looks with the cool nonchalance for which the decade was known. Couple that with Rodrigo’s more polished, sweet sensibilities, and even the most well-trod styles feel pleasantly refreshed. Case in point: the rising star's small, face-framing braids, which she wore on stage for her debut performance on Saturday Night Live. The plaits merged well with her waist-grazing brunette and called to mind the likes of Fiona Apple and Hope Sandoval of Mazzy Star.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Why Super Fan Olivia Rodrigo Gave Taylor Swift a Writing Credit on Her New ‘Sour’ Album

An ode to Swiftie! Olivia Rodrigo took her Taylor Swift super fan status to the next level by giving the “Lover” singer a writing credit on her debut album. Eagle-eyed fans spotted Swift, 31, and her frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff’s names under the writing credits for Rodrigo’s fourth track, “1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back,” off her Sour record, which dropped on Friday, May 21.
Celebritiesbreezejmu.org

Olivia Rodrigo finds her sweet spot on debut album ‘Sour’

Cruising from the worldwide success of smash hits “drivers license” and “deja vu,” 18-year-old singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo released her debut album “Sour” on May 21 to immense fanfare. Due to a pre-existing fanbase from her role in the Disney+ series “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” and notorious entanglement...
MusicVanity Fair

Olivia Rodrigo, Sour, and Her High School Musical Drama, Explained

I’m one of those lost souls who falls somewhere between the lands of millennial and Gen Z, both in birth year and in tastes. But in one pop-culture respect, my tendencies slant decidedly toward the latter. That would be the drama surrounding Olivia Rodrigo, her debut album, Sour, and her TV show High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Kim Kardashian Just Got Hit With A Lawsuit By Her Home Staff

It’s fair to say that Kim Kardashian has a lot on her plate at the moment. The high-profile star is currently looking towards the end of her family’s long-running show, managing her SKIMS brand and reportedly continuing through divorce proceedings with estranged husband Kanye West. There never seems to be a dull moment in Kardashian’s life or those of her famous relatives. Unfortunately, now it seems the reality TV star has been hit with a lawsuit, and it comes from her personal home staff, though Kardashian reportedly doesn't believe she's at fault for the situation.
Musicromper.com

North West Just Casually Called Out Her Mom After Saying She Listens To Olivia Rodrigo

Kim Kardashian just learned one of the most frustrating parenting lessons out there. As kids get older, they just love to call you out on stuff. They stop thinking you’re cool and boy, do they love to make sure you know they don’t think you’re cool. Enter her 7-year-old daughter North, who called her out when the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star said she was a big Olivia Rodrigo fan.