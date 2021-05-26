As Kim Kardashian Fans Out Over Olivia Rodrigo, Her Daughter Hilariously Put Her On Blast

Kim Kardashian may have her hands full with her reality TV projects and business ventures, but that doesn’t mean the star doesn’t take some time to relax and take in all that pop culture has to offer. And at present, the music world is experiencing a serious jolt after the release of Sour, the debut album from Olivia Rodrigo of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Much of the music-loving world is loving the album, and Kim Kardashian is also a fan of the singer. Though while she was recently fangirling out over Rodrigo, her daughter couldn’t help but hilariously call her out.