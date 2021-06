SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... The addition of Jimmy Uso to the main event storyline of Smackdown is another, long-awaited boost to the best cast of top tier performers in all of WWE and perhaps wrestling as a whole. Since this past August, Smackdown has become known for the outstanding chemistry of all involved in the Roman Reigns world and Jimmy brings with him history that furthers that depth. The show closing moments highlighted the best of all involved including finally giving Cesaro a true moment to shine without having him feel too protected away from the mic. I don’t believe that coming out of WrestleMania Backlash we will see any major shake ups in the Universal Championship storyline and that patience shown by WWE continues to be the brightest spot of all its programming.