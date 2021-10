For Tomashi Jackson, engaging with history is an artistic endeavor. The history of school desegregation became a focus of the artist’s gaze in 2014 (and of her recent campus show) as she watched activists fight to halt a plan to eliminate buses for Boston Public School seventh- and eighth-graders, replacing them with subway and bus passes. Parents who had concerns about their 12- and 13-year-olds’ safety on public transportation said it might limit their school choices to only those to which their children could walk.

