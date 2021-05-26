newsbreak-logo
Popeyes offering new chicken sandwich in select markets

By Nexstar Media Wire
WHNT-TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NEXSTAR) – Popeyes is preparing to introduce yet another sandwich to the already-saturated fast-food landscape. Only months after the launch of its Cajun Flounder Sandwich in February, Popeyes appears to have quietly debuted a new Blackened Chicken Sandwich in select markets. The new offering also comes less than two years after Popeyes introduced the fast-food industry to its first chicken sandwich — simply referred to as “The Chicken Sandwich” — in 2019.

