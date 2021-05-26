Popeyes offering new chicken sandwich in select markets

When you think of Chick-fil-A, what comes to your mind? Is it the brand's signature chicken sandwich? Or perhaps you're partial to the Chick-fil-A nuggets and like to slather them with ketchup before wolfing them down. Chick-fil-A is a favorite across the nation for good reason. The brand is proud of the fact that all its ingredients are fresh. Its website states, "Since the beginning, we've served chicken that is whole breast meat, with no added fillers or hormones, and we bread it by hand in our restaurants. Produce is delivered fresh to our kitchens several times a week."